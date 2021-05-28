You Can Now Pretend to Drag Race LEGO Dodge SRT Top Fuel Dragster and Challenger

For people who like to mix their passion for cars with their love for toys, there are few choices out there as appealing as the LEGO Speed Champions series. On the market since 2015, the line is trying to recreate in the classic squarish way of the Danish brick toy maker some of the most iconic cars that have ever walked this Earth.
The latest expansion of Speed Champions, announced this week, is dedicated to drag race and American muscle car lovers. It also comes with a couple of first for the series, that are only to make these two products even more appealing,
First up, we finally get a true dragster to mess around with. It’s the Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster, standing at 2 inches high (5 cm), 5 inches long (16 cm), and 2.5 inches wide (7 cm), and the first such machine to ever be featured in the series.
Then comes the mighty 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A as the first purple vehicle to become part of the Speed Champions series. This one come in at 4 inches (10 cm) high, 13.5 inches (35 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide.
The two toy vehicles are selling as a set starting June 1 for $49.99. It’s hard to say how many pieces are needed to make each toy, but LEGO says there are 627 of them in all. The set also includes two figurines, one female Top Fuel dragster driver in a Dodge race suit, and a male Challenger driver in Dodge-branded casual clothing.
With this new addition to the range, the Speed Champions line now comprises 16 different sets, ranging from the cheapest in the bunch, the 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0, and ending with the most expensive, the Lamborghini Urus ST-X/Huracan Super Trofeo combo. You can find them, including the one we talked about here, all at this link.
