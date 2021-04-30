Go Mango 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A Is an Unrestored Six Pack Jewel

There are a lot of vehicles dating back to the muscle car era that still have a lot to say in today’s market, exchanging hands at times for small fortunes. But even in this select lot, some of these cars stand out more than others.
One of the rarest representatives of that era is the Dodge Challenger T/A. Made only in 1970, it was a homologation special for the Trans Am series, of which under 2,400 were produced. Rare birds, but even rarer if we’re talking about the ones meant to be sold in Canada.
Of the entire run, records show America’s northern neighbor only got hold of 43 such vehicles. The one you’re looking at is allegedly one of them, and it is now getting ready for a return to the United States in the hands of a new owner.
The machine is in pristine condition, as it comes unrestored. It packs the original drivetrain, paint and interior, and it will try to sell in mid-May in Indianapolis complete with “two original broadcast sheets and selling dealership paperwork.”
The body of the Challenger is wrapped in Go Mango, offset by black hood, spoilers and side graphics. The homologation special side is visible thanks to the scoop on the fiberglass hood, the front and rear spoilers, but also thanks to its stance, achieved courtesy of suspension upgrades. The muscle car sits on Rallye wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas GT tires.
The wheels get their spin from a matching-numbers 340ci engine (5.6-liter) that rocks three 2-barrel Holley carburetors and an Edelbrock intake manifold. Mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, it was rated at 290 hp back in its day. There are some 36,000 miles (58,000 km) shown on the car’s odometer.
As said, the car is going under the hammer in mid-May and Mecum, the auction house tasked with selling it, is hoping to get up to $125,000 for this piece of automotive history.
Of the entire run, records show America’s northern neighbor only got hold of 43 such vehicles. The one you’re looking at is allegedly one of them, and it is now getting ready for a return to the United States in the hands of a new owner.
The machine is in pristine condition, as it comes unrestored. It packs the original drivetrain, paint and interior, and it will try to sell in mid-May in Indianapolis complete with “two original broadcast sheets and selling dealership paperwork.”
The body of the Challenger is wrapped in Go Mango, offset by black hood, spoilers and side graphics. The homologation special side is visible thanks to the scoop on the fiberglass hood, the front and rear spoilers, but also thanks to its stance, achieved courtesy of suspension upgrades. The muscle car sits on Rallye wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas GT tires.
The wheels get their spin from a matching-numbers 340ci engine (5.6-liter) that rocks three 2-barrel Holley carburetors and an Edelbrock intake manifold. Mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, it was rated at 290 hp back in its day. There are some 36,000 miles (58,000 km) shown on the car’s odometer.
As said, the car is going under the hammer in mid-May and Mecum, the auction house tasked with selling it, is hoping to get up to $125,000 for this piece of automotive history.