Someone Built a Working Mini Car Factory Out of LEGO

What happens when you combine IT skills with a passion for cars and LEGO? You can make your own car factory with robot workers. 1 photo



Arno van der Vegt recently posted on YouTube a video of a LEGO-powered



The five



For the robots to be able to perform these tasks, their arms had to be equipped with motors. Their number varies from robot to robot, depending on the role of each machine. The conveyor belts use motors as well. The car factory also uses 17 sensors to calibrate the robots and to detect the position of the vehicles on the conveyor belt.



IT geeks who are into cars and LEGOs can find the source code for the car factory on Arno van der Vegt’s GitHub. It is free to download as a ZIP file.



