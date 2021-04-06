Lego Collectors Set Commemorates Discovery Space Shuttle and Hubble Telescope

That’s right. To commemorate 31 years since the launch of NASA’s STS-31 mission, the same one used to launch the Hubble Space Telescope into space on April 24, 1990, Lego has announced their newest set, the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, complete with Hubble Space Telescope.
Throughout its history, the Discovery has been responsible for the deployment of multiple satellites, while the Hubble has been peering into the furthest corners of our galaxy to see what may lie beyond. I remember growing up and looking at photos taken by the famed telescope and imagining what could be hidden in those colors. Later, chemistry taught me that it’s just gas.
NASA artworks.
After sitting down for a few hours, these 2,354 pieces will eventually give rise to a space shuttle that includes many features found on the real shuttle. For example, a payload bay is found where the Hubble is to be stored while taking a flight through imagination land. Once deployment is required, open the bay doors and release the telescope into orbit via the robotic arm. All of these actions are to be controlled by the five-member crew and command module. I friggin love this thing!
As you enter orbit at an optimized 40-degree angle of attack, don’t forget to deploy your landing gear for a completely smooth experience. With the Hubble sitting on a pedestal floating through your imagination, the Discovery takes its own place, angled again towards the skies, which you’ll seek to return to.
awesome.
I really wasn't joking about getting this for my birthday. It’s coming up, and if you’ve ever read my bio page, accessed by clicking my name right there under the title, you’d know I wasn’t born in the most entitled of places. But the first toy I ever remember receiving from my father, God knows what he had to do for it, was a Lego set. I’ll always remember that feeling, and I'm sure other children do as well.
Throughout its history, the Discovery has been responsible for the deployment of multiple satellites, while the Hubble has been peering into the furthest corners of our galaxy to see what may lie beyond. I remember growing up and looking at photos taken by the famed telescope and imagining what could be hidden in those colors. Later, chemistry taught me that it’s just gas.
NASA artworks.
After sitting down for a few hours, these 2,354 pieces will eventually give rise to a space shuttle that includes many features found on the real shuttle. For example, a payload bay is found where the Hubble is to be stored while taking a flight through imagination land. Once deployment is required, open the bay doors and release the telescope into orbit via the robotic arm. All of these actions are to be controlled by the five-member crew and command module. I friggin love this thing!
As you enter orbit at an optimized 40-degree angle of attack, don’t forget to deploy your landing gear for a completely smooth experience. With the Hubble sitting on a pedestal floating through your imagination, the Discovery takes its own place, angled again towards the skies, which you’ll seek to return to.
awesome.
I really wasn't joking about getting this for my birthday. It’s coming up, and if you’ve ever read my bio page, accessed by clicking my name right there under the title, you’d know I wasn’t born in the most entitled of places. But the first toy I ever remember receiving from my father, God knows what he had to do for it, was a Lego set. I’ll always remember that feeling, and I'm sure other children do as well.