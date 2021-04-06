autoevolution
Lego Collectors Set Commemorates Discovery Space Shuttle and Hubble Telescope
Lego: there’s really nothing else to say and everyone loses their marbles. No wait, there is another word that has can be added, it’s NASA.

6 Apr 2021, 7:52 UTC ·
That’s right. To commemorate 31 years since the launch of NASA’s STS-31 mission, the same one used to launch the Hubble Space Telescope into space on April 24, 1990, Lego has announced their newest set, the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery, complete with Hubble Space Telescope.

Throughout its history, the Discovery has been responsible for the deployment of multiple satellites, while the Hubble has been peering into the furthest corners of our galaxy to see what may lie beyond. I remember growing up and looking at photos taken by the famed telescope and imagining what could be hidden in those colors. Later, chemistry taught me that it’s just gas.

Now that you’ve found out what I want for my birthday, let’s see what I'll be getting when I spend $200 on this collectible. Unlike other sets you may be used to seeing, this one is rated ages 18+. With 2,354 pieces in a box, it’s sure to be a challenge, even if you bought it the day you earned your right to vote. What’s that all about? Don't worry, the whole over 18 bit is because this piece is a true collectible that’s meant to be more than just a toy; it’s a display piece to go along with your other Lego and NASA artworks.

After sitting down for a few hours, these 2,354 pieces will eventually give rise to a space shuttle that includes many features found on the real shuttle. For example, a payload bay is found where the Hubble is to be stored while taking a flight through imagination land. Once deployment is required, open the bay doors and release the telescope into orbit via the robotic arm. All of these actions are to be controlled by the five-member crew and command module. I friggin love this thing!

Once your Hubble has been released into orbit, don’t forget to activate it by deploying its solar panels and unblocking the lens so that you can peer beyond the trees outside your window. Once you’re done taking snapshots of the world beyond your room or office, be a good astronaut and return the shuttle safely to base.

As you enter orbit at an optimized 40-degree angle of attack, don’t forget to deploy your landing gear for a completely smooth experience. With the Hubble sitting on a pedestal floating through your imagination, the Discovery takes its own place, angled again towards the skies, which you’ll seek to return to.

Awesome ride! Like most other Lego sets, this one includes instructions as well. However, unlike classic sets, the instruction manual takes the form of a coffee-table book that also includes design details. Alongside a completed set, it must look awesome.

I really wasn't joking about getting this for my birthday. It’s coming up, and if you’ve ever read my bio page, accessed by clicking my name right there under the title, you’d know I wasn’t born in the most entitled of places. But the first toy I ever remember receiving from my father, God knows what he had to do for it, was a Lego set. I’ll always remember that feeling, and I'm sure other children do as well.
