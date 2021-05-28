Project Sunrise Gigayacht Is an Idyllic Floating Resort to Call Your Own

Audi Announces Massive Infotainment Update With More Ways to Talk to the Car

Audi keeps working on new-gen capabilities for its cars. After announcing an MMI navigation update with an unfortunate subscription-based pricing model, the company is back with more good news for 2022 model year cars. 1 photo



Amazon’s assistant isn’t a new addition to the feature arsenal of modern Audis, but this feature has only been offered as a push-to-talk function until now. In other words, you needed to press the dedicated button on the steering wheel to talk to Alexa, so beginning with this update, the whole thing is becoming more straightforward, as the assistant is always there waiting for input.



Just say “Alexa,” the default wake-up word, and you can then interact with in-vehicle functions if you have an active



The new update also brings Apple Music integration for the same subscribers, so you don’t even need a connected iPhone to listen to your favorite tunes on Apple’s service.



SiriusXM with 360L is also expanded to the 2022 e-tron GT, while the personalization side of the system is getting a boost with new options to create profiles in the myAudi account with climate control, locking, lighting, and seat settings. The app can be used then to transfer the same settings to other Audi cars if you have several of them.



The update also includes Audi Online Car Care, which provides push notifications via the mobile app to warn you when you need to perform the regular maintenance, and a revised e-tron route planer with more information about charging stations.



As said, the update is only available for the model year 2022 lineup, namely the Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback models. The rollout is projected to start in the summer or the fall of this year.

