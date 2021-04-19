This Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Used to Be What You Dreamt About in Highschool

Back in the 80s, there weren’t many American-built sports cars you could look at and say they were cooler than a Pontiac Firebird. Sure, a case can be made for the Chevrolet Camaro, but it almost doesn’t count since that’s pretty much the same car.
Still, whether it was the Camaro IROC or the Firebird Trans Am, both would put you on the map as one of the coolest kids at your school if you happened to be driving one.
Now, if you feel nostalgic, then check out this Red-over-Black 1987 Trans Am, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website. Highlights include the Chevy V8 swap (350 ci/5.7-liter small-block V8), factory-equipped WS1 handling package, WS4 Trans Am Package, plus various mods such as the fiberglass hood and rear spoiler. The owner also fitted a set of 15-inch wheels from an earlier Trans Am.
There are plenty of changes under the body too, where you’ll find an Edelbrock carburetor, Edelbrock intake manifold, Comp Cams 480 lift camshaft, a Jegs high-torque starter, Hooker "shorty" headers, true dual exhaust system with glass packs, aftermarket expansion tank and a Yukon limited-slip rear differential.
That previously mentioned V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. According to DeMuro himself, this car should drive a lot better than a regular Trans Am, and we certainly understand his logic.
As for the interior, it appears to be in reasonably good condition. The car also comes with removable roof panels (the iconic glass T-top), cloth upholstery, power windows and locks, plus air conditioning. There is, however, an issue with the temperature gauge (reads too high) while the driver-side center console trim is loose, according to the seller.
Those aren’t the only things wrong with this Firebird, but for a 34-year-old car, we’d argue that you could do much worse—case in point.
Now, if you feel nostalgic, then check out this Red-over-Black 1987 Trans Am, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website. Highlights include the Chevy V8 swap (350 ci/5.7-liter small-block V8), factory-equipped WS1 handling package, WS4 Trans Am Package, plus various mods such as the fiberglass hood and rear spoiler. The owner also fitted a set of 15-inch wheels from an earlier Trans Am.
There are plenty of changes under the body too, where you’ll find an Edelbrock carburetor, Edelbrock intake manifold, Comp Cams 480 lift camshaft, a Jegs high-torque starter, Hooker "shorty" headers, true dual exhaust system with glass packs, aftermarket expansion tank and a Yukon limited-slip rear differential.
That previously mentioned V8 is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. According to DeMuro himself, this car should drive a lot better than a regular Trans Am, and we certainly understand his logic.
As for the interior, it appears to be in reasonably good condition. The car also comes with removable roof panels (the iconic glass T-top), cloth upholstery, power windows and locks, plus air conditioning. There is, however, an issue with the temperature gauge (reads too high) while the driver-side center console trim is loose, according to the seller.
Those aren’t the only things wrong with this Firebird, but for a 34-year-old car, we’d argue that you could do much worse—case in point.