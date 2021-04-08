Discarded 1988 Pontiac Firebird Can Help You Fulfill Your Knight Rider Dreams

If you grew up watching Knight Rider and you’ve got the means to take on a project car that you can then easily turn into a KITT lookalike, we reckon that any type of third-generation Firebird will draw your attention, regardless of the state it’s in.
For those of you who really know everything there is to know about KITT, we’ll admit that this 1988 Firebird isn’t exactly an accurate representation of everyone’s favorite talking car. KITT, a.k.a. the Knight Industries Two Thousand, was based on a 1982 Firebird Trans Am, but that was just the “hero car,” the one David Hasselhoff drove in scenes that either didn’t require any stunts or actually required footage of the interior.
All the other KITTs used on set were, in fact, regular Firebirds (some of them previously damaged), made to look like the flagship Trans Am spec, while also featuring other specific modifications to the exterior, such as the longer nose area needed to accommodate for that wavy red light. Fun fact, the beam of light was inspired by the Cylons from the 1978 series Battlestar Galactica. KITT also featured a lower ride height compared to stock Firebirds/Trans Ams.
Now, you’re probably not going to turn this $600 Firebird, on sale through Facebook Marketplace, into the Knight Rider car without a sizable investment. You can, however, clean it up, give it a fresh paint job, new wheels with black centers, a rear spoiler, and you’ll be paying homage in style.
Unfortunately, the car doesn’t run, and that’s going to require even more money to fix. On the plus side, the seller says the interior is mint (take that with a pinch of salt) and the T-Top doesn’t leak.
Now, for those of you who are interested in a KITT replica, we suggest you buy one that's already built. They're not as expensive as some people might think, especially if you're not going for an identical bolt-for-bolt look.
