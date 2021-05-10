Widebody Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Render Adds JDM Flavor, Keeps Icon Status

The third-generation Pontiac Firebird remains one of the most iconic two-door coupes to ever come out of a U.S. assembly plant. It enjoyed a production run of about ten years, although you’ll never talk us into liking those 1991 and 1992 model year cars because of their poorly restyled front-end section.
Anything from 1982 until 1990, sign us up, and not just because of the TV show Knight Rider with its popular talking car (KITT). You don’t need an all-black exterior and a flashing red light out front in order to appreciate this model, with several special edition production versions grabbing the spotlight in the early, mid and even late 80s.
The one we’re going to be talking about here is the Trans Am GTA model, slanted and wide-bodied courtesy of graphics designer Rostislav Prokop.
As far as the Firebird Trans Am was concerned, GTA stood for Gran Turismo Americano. These cars came with retuned engines, gold flat-mesh 16-inch diamond-spoke wheels, a TH-700R4 (4L60) automatic gearbox (you could also get a manual), air conditioning, new seats with inflatable lumbar and side bolsters, special door panels, body-colored ground effects and more.
This render features everything we love about the Trans Am GTA, packaged into a more visually aggressive form. The gold wheels get Toyo Tires, the trunk lid spoiler morphed into a ducktail spoiler, the rear window louvers are more pronounced, and the flared fenders are definitely JDM-worthy, so to speak.
The end result is a car that would not look out of place on the outskirts of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City. It would also look good as the centerpiece of any OEM showcase, if it was more than just a digital rendering, that is.
As for what this could hypothetically do in terms of performance, we’d imagine it fitted with the TTA model’s (Turbo Trans Am) turbocharged 3.8-liter V8, sourced from the iconic Buick GNX. It was conservatively listed at 250 hp and 340 lb-ft (461 nm) of torque - the key word being “conservatively”, as those Trans Ams could rocket to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.
The one we’re going to be talking about here is the Trans Am GTA model, slanted and wide-bodied courtesy of graphics designer Rostislav Prokop.
As far as the Firebird Trans Am was concerned, GTA stood for Gran Turismo Americano. These cars came with retuned engines, gold flat-mesh 16-inch diamond-spoke wheels, a TH-700R4 (4L60) automatic gearbox (you could also get a manual), air conditioning, new seats with inflatable lumbar and side bolsters, special door panels, body-colored ground effects and more.
This render features everything we love about the Trans Am GTA, packaged into a more visually aggressive form. The gold wheels get Toyo Tires, the trunk lid spoiler morphed into a ducktail spoiler, the rear window louvers are more pronounced, and the flared fenders are definitely JDM-worthy, so to speak.
The end result is a car that would not look out of place on the outskirts of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City. It would also look good as the centerpiece of any OEM showcase, if it was more than just a digital rendering, that is.
As for what this could hypothetically do in terms of performance, we’d imagine it fitted with the TTA model’s (Turbo Trans Am) turbocharged 3.8-liter V8, sourced from the iconic Buick GNX. It was conservatively listed at 250 hp and 340 lb-ft (461 nm) of torque - the key word being “conservatively”, as those Trans Ams could rocket to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.