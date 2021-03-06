5 Modern Lancia Stratos Zero Rendered by Cyberpunk 2077 Car Designer Looks Sharp

Cyberpunk 2077 London Double-Decker Is a Public Transport Ride We’d Hate to Miss

The setting of Cyberpunk 2077 is not London, but an imaginary place called Night City. A place where advanced technology meets criminal groups and evil corporations. A dangerous place. But a place that needs public transportation still. 1 photo



And that’s not such a big deal, given how there’s nothing spectacular about these made-up buses. But your feelings would be different had



Just like the city’s red telephone booths, the red double-decker has become a symbol of Great Britain’s capital. They have been in use from all the way back in the day when cars were just being born, coming to the world as horse-drawn double-decker carriages, and got their famous red paint at the turn of the 20th century.



Although Night City is no London, there is no way to imagine such a bus for the game in any other color than red. Well, at least partially, that is.



Designed as seen here by the renderers from



We’re also told it comes with “more durable wheels installed for long, grueling trips around the city,” but these changes are still a far cry from the modifications made by the same group on their Cyberpunk-ed Ford Fiesta or



All in all though, seeing such a bus in the game might help bring a sense of familiarity to an otherwise inhospitable, full-of-dangers world. There are a gazillion vehicles roaming the virtual streets of the city, from hypercars to drones and luxury machines. Most of these vehicles you can use to perpetrate whatever action you need to complete missions. There are busses too in Night City , but those are not playable - as in, you can get on at least some of them, but you are not allowed to drive.And that’s not such a big deal, given how there’s nothing spectacular about these made-up buses. But your feelings would be different had CD Projekt imagined them as London double-deckers.Just like the city’s red telephone booths, the red double-decker has become a symbol of Great Britain’s capital. They have been in use from all the way back in the day when cars were just being born, coming to the world as horse-drawn double-decker carriages, and got their famous red paint at the turn of the 20th century.Although Night City is no London, there is no way to imagine such a bus for the game in any other color than red. Well, at least partially, that is.Designed as seen here by the renderers from Bristol Street Motors , the Cyberpunk double-decker comes with a holographic display for its number and destination, and a headlight assembly that stretches left to right across the front end.We’re also told it comes with “more durable wheels installed for long, grueling trips around the city,” but these changes are still a far cry from the modifications made by the same group on their Cyberpunk-ed Ford Fiesta or Range Rover Evoque All in all though, seeing such a bus in the game might help bring a sense of familiarity to an otherwise inhospitable, full-of-dangers world.