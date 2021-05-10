EffiBOT Is the New SEAT Employee That Follows Its Colleagues Around the Factory

If you set foot into a car factory, you'll find out that collaborative robots (co-bots) have become the main production force there. They are usually faster, reduce costs, don't make mistakes, and don't get tired. These are just a few reasons why automakers have adopted them. SEAT decided to take things one step further and get two little autonomous fellas to land a metal-hand around. Meet the EffiBOTs.
The EffiBOT is a fully autonomous robot created by Effidence, a French company with which SEAT worked to adapt its operation to the processes at the Martorell factory in Spain. The company has integrated two smart machines which can deliver parts to the assembly line and transfer material between different locations, resulting in increased productivity.
Unlike automated guided vehicles (AGVs), which require a track to operate properly, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) like EffiBOT can map their route to a given destination and avoid obstacles along the way by recognizing their surroundings. Thanks to its 360-degree readings, the system can be configured to stop in front of the obstruction or move around it, allowing the robot to proceed on its way.
The "Follow-me" function enables it to follow the worker who tapped its touchscreen as they walk around the factory, without the need for them to carry any additional device. It can be configured for a person walking in front, on the left side, or on the right side of the vehicle.
No cart needs to be pulled or pushed manually, as the EffiBOT can transport all kinds of materials required for car assembly, being able to carry up to 500 kg (1102 lbs) of weight. Plus, various equipment and tools can be mounted on top of it.
The navigation system gives it a driving speed of up to 6 kph (4 mph). While its not a very fast-moving vehicle, its design offers a good crossing capacity in 2WD or 4WD configuration. It can also drive on uneven surfaces and up to 30 percent inclines. The robot is also able to move two-ways to avoid useless maneuvers.
Its IP54 protection rating makes it suitable for outdoor use. The localization sensors are mainly based on natural environment recognition, but the system can be enhanced with artificial reference marks in open areas.
The two fully autonomous robots are in an experimental phase, but SEAT announced that it plans to expand their number in the future. In addition to the EffiBOTs, the company currently has around 20 co-bots in the assembly areas, such as the ones that are responsible for applying the lettering to the Ibiza and Arona models.
