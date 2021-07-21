Alpine Set to Make Electric R5 Hot Hatch, SUV to Follow

Renault is set to launch a production version of an all-electric Renault 5 by 2025. Ever since this news broke out with the company's Renaultlution plan, rumors have announced the possibility of a performance version signed by the Alpine brand. 15 photos



Alpine will eventually switch over to an all-electric range by 2025 or so, and the company will co-develop a sports car with Lotus, an SUV with a coupe silhouette, and a hot hatch with muscular styling and a large spoiler. The latter will be the Renault 5-based hot hatch that is the subject of this story.



The French performance brand will extract the electric motor from the upcoming BEV architecture, which is smaller than the Mégane's platform, the electric motor should still fit under the hood with mild modifications.



The said motor will provide 217 HP , which should be more than enough to make the small, Renault 5-based, hot hatch into a bundle of joy on the track or on winding roads. Specialists from the French performance brand will tune the chassis, suspension, steering, and aerodynamics to make the Alpine Renault 5 true hot hatch.



The resulting electric hot hatch will feature a battery with a 52- kWh capacity, which should be good for a range of over 200 miles (320 kilometers). With a careful configuration of its underpinnings, the Alpine R5 could be enjoyed in a dynamic manner for over 100 miles (160 km) in real life. Hopefully, battery technology will improve by then, and the company will impress us with an even higher range estimate.



The Alpine R5's body will feature muscular wheel arches, a large rear spoiler, an Alpine-specific color palette and an interior that is worthy of the Alpine name. We are thinking about bucket sports seats with contrasting stitching, colored seatbelts, and other accents of this sort. Eventually, Alpine's executive vice-president for engineering, Gilles le Borgne, has confirmed that Alpine engineers will roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty with the future Renault 5. In a discussion with Auto Express , the executive announced that Alpine will make a hot hatch based on the upcoming Renault 5.