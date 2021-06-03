30K-Mile 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Survivor Is Pure Eye Candy

4 Blown Tri-Five Chevy Wagon Crashes and Flips on Its Roof, Driver Walks Away

Chevrolet built no less than 1.5 million Tri Fives in 1957, but only 6,264 of them were two-door Nomad station wagons. The rarest of the Bel Air breed, Nomads have survived in fewer numbers than that, and mint-condition examples are hard to come by. This turquoise-painted wagon is one of those rare birds that has soldiered on for more than 60 years with just 30,000 miles (48,300 km) on the odometer. 15 photos



The good news is that the repaint has been done professionally, and it still looks nice and shiny ten years later. What's more, there are no dings and rust spots to talk about, so it's basically a time capsule with a top-notch refinish. And needless to say, the fact that it's been a



The wagon looks just as impressive inside the cabin. The interior also boasts a two-tone combination, but with black instead of ivory. It even features floor mats with the classic "Chevrolet" logo, which are said to be original. There are no cracks in the upholstery or the dashboard, while the headliner looks pristine, a rear feat on 60-year-old classics.



Popping the hood open reveals a matching-numbers, 4.6-liter small-block V8. Rated at 185 horsepower from the factory, the mill mates to the original two-speed Powerglide transmission. The seller says the Nomad "runs and drives excellent" and "is ready to drive cross country." Given how clean the engine bay looks, I'm pretty sure he's telling the truth.



This garage queen is auctioned off by eBay seller



