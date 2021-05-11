1957 Chevrolet Bel Air El Camino Is a One-Off Build With Edelbrock Power

3 Chevrolet El Camino "Super Square" Looks Like a Race Truck in Sleek Rendering

This one-off El Camino started life as a 1957 Tri-Five wagon. The owner says that his dad cut the roof, leaving the trunk section exposed as a truck-like bed. To cover the seats, he then welded the back section of a four-door Tri-Five roof. And this is exactly what sets it apart from other Tri-Five El Camino projects.While most of them have vertical rear windows/panels, this one boasts a sloping roof for a more stylish appearance. Making things that much more interesting, the rear window is shaped like a Chevrolet bowtie. It's an El Camino before Chevrolet actually built one.Mods aren't restricted to just the bodywork. Instead of the original 4.6-liter small-block V8, this chopped pickup packs a 6.1-liter Edelbrock engine. The owner doesn't provide any details or numbers, but it's probably a crate engine that packs more oomph than the original.The video doesn't show the engine running, but there's some interesting footage of the owner's other Bel Air. That would be a two-door hardtop turned dragster and fitted with an 8.1-liter V8 with Crower stack injection on alcohol and other race-spec upgrades.The Bel Air does a 1/8-mile test run at 6.13 seconds to go with a trap speed of 112.2 mph (180.56 kph), but the owner says it can be quicker than that. His best benchmark so far on the 1/8-mile is 5.94 seconds at 117 mph (188.29 kph). He also ran his quickest quarter-mile in 8.98 clicks at 148 mph (238.18 kph). Impressive, to say the least!