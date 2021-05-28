5 The Lancia 037 Stradale Is Back as the Kimera EVO37, Costs $585,000

Yellow 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Restomod Is No Lemon

Station wagons may not be so popular in the U.S. nowadays, but the Chevrolet Nomad is one of those exceptions that will always stand out and grab a lot of attention. And this particular 1955 model is a good example of how you can add modern upgrades without ruining the classic vibe. 17 photos



While many two-tone



Now don't let the yellow paint and the clean look fool you, this Nomad is no lemon. The original 4.3-liter V8 is no longer under the hood. Instead, the wagon received a bigger and likely more modern 5.4-liter mill.



It also sports a new Holley carburetor, an aluminum radiator for enhanced cooling power, and a 700R4 transmission. The latter is a four-speed automatic that GM first introduced in 1982, so it's definitely an improvement over the original



There's no word on how powerful this mill is, but based on displacement and upgrades alone, it most definitely cranks out more than the original 4.3-liter V8, rated at up 180 horsepower back in the day.



Modern upgrades go well beyond the engine and the gearbox, this Nomad also packs new pads and rotors, control arms, coil springs. and sway bars. The gas tank, brake lines, and drums are new, while the rear leafs have been refurbished. The V8 mill breathes through a Flowmaster exhaust that should generate a more aggressive sound.



The owner of this spotless Nomad is apparently ready to move on without it, so the wagon is now up for auction. Offered by eBay seller "micger67," it has attracted a high bid of $54,200 as of this writing, with almost two days to go. Reserve hasn't been met and it's probably closer to the "buy it now" price of $68,000. Not overly expensive given how much mint-condition Nomads go for these days.

