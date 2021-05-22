Corvette-Powered Ford Truck Has Sacrilege Written All Over, Is Ridiculously Cool

4 Here’s Your Chance to Bring a 1973 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Into Your Driveway

First-generation F-Series trucks are great platforms for restomods. It might be the really tall, old-school engine hood and the wide fenders, but it sure seems like these old truck were designed to become hot-rods when they reach a certain age. And this 1948 truck is one fine example thanks to its metallic green paint and pinstriped nose.It's not visible at first glance, but this vintage F-Series truck also sports a heavily chrome undercarriage. But you definitely can't miss the custom bed with a unique grain and finish to the wood, all finished to a mirror sheen.The same wood grain was used inside the cabin on the door panels for a cool contrast with the black vinyl bench seat. Much like the front end, the steel dashboard is finished in metallic green with pinstriping.Nothing too strange for a restomod so far, but things take an unexpected turn once you pop the hood. While such Ford trucks are fitted with restored vintage units or newer crate engines from the Blue Oval company, this F-2 hides a 5.4-liter small-block V8 under the hood. The engine was apparently sourced from a Chevrolet Corvette and lowered into the engine bay sometime in the late 1960s.Based on displacement and the era when this swap was made, we're probably looking at a 327-cubic-inch mill from the second-gen Vette. These engines were offered from 1963 to 1967 in various forms, generating between 250 to 375 horsepower.Speaking of oomph, this 327 likely cranks out more than stock thanks to some upgrades it received in recent years. It now boasts a Weiand high-rise intake manifold, dual Holley four-barrel carburetors, and aftermarket headers. On top of that, the engine looks spotless.Now I know many Ford and Chevy enthusiasts would look at this truck with disgust and yell "sacrilege!" but I think it's just a ridiculously cool rig. What do you think? Should this truck roam the streets freely or should it be outlawed for heresy? Let me know in the comments below.Oh, and if you dig this truck, it's actually up for auction via Hemmings , with bidding having reached $28,000 (reserve not met) with five days to go.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.