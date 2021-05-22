The Lancia 037 Stradale Is Back as the Kimera EVO37, Costs $585,000

After winning many international rallies with the front-wheel-drive Fulvia and the wedge-shaped Stratos, the 037 took the 1983 World Rally Championship title over the Audi Quattro by just two points. Lancia had to build at least 200 road-going examples of the 037 as per Group B regulations, and every single one is a blue-chip collectible nowadays.
There is, however, something better than the 037 Stradale out there. Kimera Automobili has developed a restomod with the help of Claudio Lombardi, the former head of engineering at Lancia, which is why the EVO37 uses the same 2.1-liter engine as the original. Redesigned by Lombardi for maximum performance on the street, the force-fed motor produces more than 500 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of peak torque.
This kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow demands proper stopping power, which is why the Italy-based company offers carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo. The list of suppliers further includes Pirelli for the super-sticky tires, Sparco for the bucket seats and harnesses, and Ohlins for the shocks.
Carbon-fiber body panels replace the original fiberglass, retaining the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful proportions of the 037 Stradale while adding a touch of modernity to the mid-engined corner carver. Assembled around a strengthened monocoque chassis, the EVO37 rolls on 18-inch wheels up front and 19-inch wheels out back. It’s also a pretty light son of a gun because the EVO37 tips the scales at under 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds).
Kimera Automobili plans to build 37 examples in total, each and every single one of them based on the 037 Stradale. The most basic specification is priced at €480,000 according to the boutique company, a bundle of cash that converts to $585,000 at current exchange rates. Considering that every car is customizable in pretty much any color scheme imaginable, one can only imagine how the EVO37 looks with Martini or Alitalia stripes.
