Soldier Controls MQ-1C Gray Eagle Drone Via Tablet in Latest GA-ASI Demo

Defense contractor General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) successfully demonstrated enhanced situational awareness and targeting capability of an MQ-1C Gray Eagle in a recent exercise. The Extended Range drone was remotely controlled via an Android-powered tablet by a soldier on ground. 9 photos



It has a payload capacity of 800 pounds (360 kg) and can be armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and GBU-44/B Viper Strike guided bombs. Its sensors can detect changes in terrain such as tire tracks, footprints, and buried improvised explosive devices by fusing infrared imagery.



GA-ASI latest demonstration took place on April 23rd at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. A Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) – a service member who directs the aircraft from a forward position in a military operation – managed the electro-optical and infrared sensors on a Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). The soldier was also able to rapidly call for direct and indirect fire on a range of targets.



With the touch of a few buttons, the JTAC sent a digital 'Call for Fires' to request artillery support and a digital 9-line for Close Air Support. The soldier could also see GE-ER video, the aircraft's position, and sensor field of regard by using an Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) tablet and a TrellisWare TW-950 TSM Shadow radio. Without any commands from the GE-ER operator, the



Without any commands from the GE-ER operator, the drone re-routed its flight path to provide the sensor data requested by the JTAC.

Compared to the use of voice communications, this newly developed technology represents a major advancement in situational awareness: the technology improved efficiency, reduced latency, and reduced risk of collateral damage. Furthermore, the JTAC's ability to orient GE-ER sensors on targets from an ATAK tablet eliminates man-in-the-loop errors and speeds up targeting.

