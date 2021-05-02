1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Restored Garage Queen

4 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

Speaking of which, this car has been listed by Located in Fenton, Missouri, this two-door coupe is in almost pristine condition. I say "pristine" because even though it was "professionally restored," it happened some 30 years ago and it's showing a few rust spots on the body. However, it spent most of its post-restoration days as a garage queen and it needs just a few touch ups to become a concours-winner Bel Air.If you're into Chevy's copper-like Sierra Gold hue from the 1957s, this is one of the finest examples sporting this finish. The gold body is paired to an Adobe Beige roof and rear fender inserts for a classic 1950s combo. Beige over gold is a finish you won't see too often nowadays, especially on more recent classics. Aside from a few rust spots, the body and the paint are in great shape, as are the chrome body elements.The interior looks just as stunning, mostly thanks to its three-tone upholstery combining beige vinyl with black and Sierra Gold cloth. Like the exterior, the cabin has been restored three decades ago and whoever did it made sure to turn the Bel Air into a concours vehicle. On the flipside, there's a stain on the top of the rear seat, which suggests that water may be leaking into the cabin through a rear window.The engine bay appears to be in excellent condition too, but the original mill isn't there anymore. This Bel Air was fitted with a more modern 5.0-liter V8 but there's no word on how powerful it is. However, we do know that it also features a two-speed Powerglide gearbox, power steering, and power brakes. The owner says the transmission "leaks a little from sitting."The good news is that the seller still have the original, numbers-matching V8. The 4.6-liter mill, which was original rated at 185 horsepower, is included with the sale in a crate. The original unit doesn't look as clean as the V8 under the hood, but it should be an easy fix with a bit of detailing. Definitely a keeper if you want to return this Bel Air to original specifications.This 1957 two-door sedan is far from perfect, but it comes with great potential for a concours-winning restoration. It doesn't require a lot of work outside that engine swap and refitting it with the original V8 would definitely increase it value.Speaking of which, this car has been listed by "destinationforyou" on eBay for a few days now and there are no offers on top of the $25,000 starting bid as of this writing. The bidding ends in three days and it will probably get more attention until then, but this Bel Air could be a relative bargain. Tri-Fives in this condition usually go for way more than $40,000, so anything below $35,000 is a pretty good deal.

