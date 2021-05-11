Blown Tri-Five Chevy Wagon Crashes and Flips on Its Roof, Driver Walks Away

Someone Designed and Built a Wooden Teardrop Camper for Cats

The crash occurred at Iowa Park in Texas during a test pass. This No Prep wagon isn't just a mean-looking machine. It also packs a solid supercharged punch that proved to be a little too much for the low-traction surface of the drag strip. Apparently, no one had been on the track for the day yet, so there was no rubber on the surface.The driver launches hard, and it takes just a couple of seconds for the car to lose traction and go sideways. The impact with the left-side fence is far from brutal, but it's strong enough to make the wagon flip on its roof The dragster slides for a few feet before coming to a halt while the track staff rushes to the scene to help the driver. The stewards manage to open the passenger-side door to check if there's a fire inside the cabin, but the driver door seems to be stuck.After a few seconds, they decide to flip the car back on its wheels to get the driver out. Flipping it back is a bit of a struggle, but once it's done, they manage to pry the door open. Luckily, the driver seems to be unscathed and can walk away with the medical crew for a check up.I can't say the same for the car, which will need a few repairs before it can run again, but that's not as important as having the driver in one piece after a crash. Still, that's one badass Tri-Five wagon , and I'd love to see it show up at a big-tire event again real soon.