Candy Orange 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Flashy, Big-Block Monster

For a station wagon that was built in fewer than 23,000 examples almost 70 years ago, the Chevrolet Nomad has quite the massive cult following. This explains why, unlike its Tri-Five siblings, the Nomad is more common as a restored classic than a barn find right now. And many of those restored wagons are actually restomods stuffed with massively powerful V8s engines. Like this candy orange example from 1955. 13 photos



Normally, body-colored bumpers wouldn't look very good on a Nomad in a



The wagon also sits much lower than stock, but it's the wheels that set it apart from its factory siblings. While 1955 Nomads usually ride on dish-style wheels wrapped in white-wall tires, this restomod was designed with drag racing in mind. The front wheel arches hide skinny wheels, while the rear end flexes the meatiest rubber you can fit on a Nomad without cutting the fenders. But unlike a full-fledged dragster, this wagon features a set of stylish, high-sheen rims.



The



The standard seats have been swapped too, with the front compartment fitted with a pair of bucket seats. Both of them are wrapped in Italian leather, as is the custom rear bench seat. The modernization goes beyond visual elements, as this Nomad also comes with a tilting steering column, power windows, power locks, and, get this, a keyless entry system. I guess that explains why there aren't any door handles on the outside.



Not impressed yet? Well, you'll definitely be once you hear what's under the hood. Instead of the old 4.3-liter V8, this Nomad relies for oomph on a massive, 7.7-liter unit built by Beck Racing Engines. It's been put together using custom, high-quality, race-spec components and it sends a whopping 625 horsepower to the rear wheels. That's more than most factory muscle cars available today. A Turbo 400 gearbox does all the shifting, likely enabling this wagon to run the



If you want to find out just how quick it is, this flashy grocery-getter is up for sale. Auctioned off by eBay seller



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.