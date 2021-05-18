New Edelbrock Supercharger Turns the Ford Mustang GT Into a 686-WHP Beast

Spacecraft Captures First Footage of Powerful Eruption on the Sun's Surface

Part of a recent rollout that includes three different Pro Tuner Supercharger systems, this one is called Stage 2 and was developed specifically for the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. The blower can be fitted on 2015 to 2021 model year Mustang GTs, and unlike some similar upgrades, it's 50-state emissions legal. The best part is that it adds quite a lot of oomph to the already potent Coyote.Edelbrock demonstrates how powerful the supercharger is by putting a stock and a blown Mustang GT on the dyno. The standard pony cranks out 410 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (509 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels, while the coupe fitted with the Stage 2 supercharger lays a whopping 686 horses and 553 pound-feet (749 Nm).is up by 276, which is more than 50%, while torque is up by 157 pound-feet (212 Nm).What's more, the 5.0-liter Coyote sounds amazing with that Edelbrock blower on top. And you can hear it for yourself in the video below.Stage 2 is also a notable increase over the Stage 1 package, which takes the Mustang GT up to 623 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (690 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. Of course, Stage 3 is the range-topping option since it's capable of more than 800 wheel horsepower, is highly customizable, and turns the 'Stang into a nine-second drag racer Like all Edelbrock upgrades, this supercharger comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. The kit includes an R2650 TVS rotor assembly with an integrated, high-capacity air-to-water intercooler, 170-degree high-twist lobes, bigger bearings, and beefier timing gears. Edelbrock is also throwing in larger direct-port fuel injectors, a 103mm billet aluminum throttle body, and a high-flow air intake system.Each supercharger comes finished in a lasting black powder-coating and includes a preformed hose kit, hardware, and a step-by-step instruction manual. It is a true bolt-on, so it doesn't require modifications to the hood or body.The kit costs $9,641, so a brand-new Ford Mustang GT fitted with the Edelbrock supercharger will set you back $45,761 before options. That's almost $7,000 cheaper than a stock Mustang Mach 1.