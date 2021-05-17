The Story of the Original Mustang: The Big Block Era Begins (1967–1968)

Supercharged 1988 Ford Mustang LX Survivor Isn’t Your Average 5.0 Fox Body

Produced between the 1979 and 1993 model years, the Fox-body Mustang has a special place in many people’s hearts. Relatively light, easy to service, and easier to live with thanks to electronic fuel injection, this generation of America’s favorite pony car is slowly becoming an increasingly rare sight on U.S. roads. 19 photos



Equipped from the factory with a tilt steering wheel, the notchback starts right up and idles nicely, according to the selling dealer. Shifting comes courtesy of a five-speed manual that maximizes the driving experience with the most amount of enjoyment, Dunlop tires are wrapped around new 16 inchers, and a Paxton supercharger complements the small-block V8.



The unassuming looks further hide an impressive number of tasteful mods. Those include shorty headers, SVO 3.55 gears and an SVO speedometer with a Steeda recalibration gear, the Hurst shifter, window tinting, a brand-new driveshaft, the ASP Performance supercharger pulley, a boost gauge, and a Ford Racing 190 LPH electric fuel pump. The list continues with a dash-mounted air/fuel ratio gauge, an 8.8-inch differential rear cover and stud kit, GT40 heads and manifolds, a police oil cooler, and an aluminum radiator.



As expected of a sleeper, the suspension and braking systems have been improved as well with bigger calipers and rotors, H&R street springs, bump stops, Ford Racing front control arms and motor mounts, Eibach sways, and heavy-duty rear control arms from BBK Performance. Listed at $21,950 by



