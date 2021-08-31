Shiny Red-and-Chrome 1962 Chevy Corvette Is an LS6-Powered Mechanical Wonder

5 Rare 1975 Chevrolet Corvette L-82 Z07 Comes Out of Storage After 35 Years, Mostly Original

Try as you might, you’ll have a really hard time finding a car bloodline whose past and present generations all mean something for the industry, either mechanically or from a design standpoint. The Chevrolet Corvette is one of those few. 11 photos



In the case of the



This ‘Vette, coming from the last year of the first generation, takes full advantage of its looks. Now wrapped in shiny red with a wealth of chrome spread throughout, the car is now perhaps better looking than it ever was.



Rocking a crate LS6 fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 under the hood, complete with polished Weiand intake and paired to an automatic overdrive transmission, it was built to impress no more than 4,150 miles (6,679 km) ago.



And it’s not only the exterior look, or the comfort of the custom leather interior with modern amenities like the Kenwood touchscreen audio system, that make this one stand out.



The entire thing rests on a custom-made



The 'Vette, as shiny as you see it here, is going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer next month in Houston, with no reserve, meaning whoever bids the most for it gets it.

