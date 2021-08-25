4 LS1-Powered 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Restomod Promises a Sweet Ride With the Wind in Your Hair

This Set of Powerful Chevy American Muscle Restomods Boggle the Mind

Barrett-Jackson will roll out three handcrafted Chevrolet restomods during their Inaugural Houston Auction on September 16-18, and they include a fabulous 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe, a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Custom Coupe and a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible. 7 photos



The first of them, the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe built by Jeff Hayes, was once a clean, original GM donor car. It now boasts a brand-new LS3 Hot Cam engine with 540hp backed by a 4L70E automatic transmission. Hayes fitted the motor to an Art Morrison sport chassis that includes front and rear sway bars.



Yet another opportunity to drive a modernized classic comes in the form of the beautiful and brawny 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom called Elegance.



This sublime ride is finished in a one-off Champagne Mist color and power is provided courtesy of a 505hp LS7 engine with street and performance polished accessories. The venerable LS7 is connected to the tires by a 4L65E automatic transmission. This tasteful custom includes some subtle modifications and it's won a slew of awards including a Gold at the Corvette Nationals in Chicago, the Top-Ten Builder Choice award at Goodguys Del Mar and the Detroit Great 8.



The Barrett-Jackson Inaugural Houston “These exceptional examples of 1960s and early ’70s Chevrolets combined with modern technology and comfort make these customs must-haves for any collection,” says Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Not only are they beautiful pieces of art, but they are also built to be driven and enjoyed every day.”The first of them, the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe built by Jeff Hayes, was once a clean, original GM donor car. It now boasts a brand-new LS3 Hot Cam engine with 540hp backed by a 4L70E automatic transmission. Hayes fitted the motor to an Art Morrison sport chassis that includes front and rear sway bars.Apart from those upgrades, this Hayes restmod includes the sort of modern conveniences restomod buyers crave such as power steering, power windows, power hood, an AM/FM Bluetooth stereo and a heat and air conditioning system from Vintage Air.Next up is a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Custom Coupe which was built over the course of three years and it’s finished in Lexus Indigo Ink Pearl. This fantastic Chevelle sports more than just good looks as it offers an L86 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 457hp. All those horses are put to the pavement via a GM 8L90E 8-speed automatic transmission. This Malibu took home the Starbird Street Machine Top Choice award. It’s also complete with a custom Charcoal Gray leather interior with TMI front seats trimmed with Medium Gray inserts and contrasting blue stitching.Yet another opportunity to drive a modernized classic comes in the form of the beautiful and brawny 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom called Elegance.This sublime ride is finished in a one-off Champagne Mist color and power is provided courtesy of a 505hp LS7 engine with street and performance polished accessories. The venerable LS7 is connected to the tires by a 4L65E automatic transmission. This tasteful custom includes some subtle modifications and it’s won a slew of awards including a Gold at the Corvette Nationals in Chicago, the Top-Ten Builder Choice award at Goodguys Del Mar and the Detroit Great 8.The Barrett-Jackson Inaugural Houston auction opens on September 16.

