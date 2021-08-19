1949 Dodge Power Wagon Will Make All Other Trucks Look Girly

What I'm about to say may not apply to everyone reading this. But I feel that more often than not, the car you choose to drive is an extension of who you are. I wouldn't expect Hulk Hogan to be driving a Fiat 500 for instance. Just as I wouldn't expect to see Emma Watson cruising around town in a Hummer H1.
Looking at this behemoth of a Dodge truck, you can start mentally sketching the portrait of someone that would love to drive this. This is a manly truck, to say the least. As one bidder mentioned, it looks like something that He-Man would drive. Of course, Dodge Power Wagons were already very imposing vehicles, to begin with. And you wouldn't be wrong to think of it as one of the significant predecessors of many modern trucks in use today.
This 1949 unit is part of the first series, trucks that were built between 1945 and 1950. It was built by Legacy Classic Trucks in 2014. This isn't the first time this mega-truck is being auctioned off. In 2019, it switched owners, and it wasn't cheap by any standards. The current seller had to pay $132,000 for it at the time. But if you think that's a lot, you may be shocked to know that you can pay north of $300,000 for one if you go straight to the company that built it.
You may find it rather strange that he only put 50 miles (80 km) on it since 2019. But I guess that with a restomod such as this one, you aren't going to use it as a daily. If you've never seen a Dodge Power Wagon up front, let me tell you about the size of this thing. It's 7 feet wide (2.13 meters), 17 feet (5.18 meters) long, and 82 inches (2.08 meters) high. To put things in perspective, a Hummer H1 is 77 inches (1.95 meters) high, 7.2 feet (2.19 meters) wide and just over 15 feet (4.57 meters) long. The matte green paint job and the black-painted Stockton wheels make it look even more menacing.
V8. I don't think this is a complete slouch, but Legacy will only charge you $8,000 for an LSA unit!
I do find it useful that this Power Wagon has received a 4-door conversion, which may be of help if you plan on driving the kids to school in it. The interior does look comfy, with a set of replacement front seats that are trimmed in brown leather. With electric windows, power steering, and a Vintage Air A/C system, this shouldn't be that bad to cruise around town in. At least if you're used to driving stick that is.
There are still 7 more days left until the auction is over, and almost 800 people are already watching the situation unfold. So far, the highest bid stands at $75,000, and I wouldn't be surprised if it sells for more than it did back in 2019.
This 1949 unit is part of the first series, trucks that were built between 1945 and 1950. It was built by Legacy Classic Trucks in 2014. This isn't the first time this mega-truck is being auctioned off. In 2019, it switched owners, and it wasn't cheap by any standards. The current seller had to pay $132,000 for it at the time. But if you think that's a lot, you may be shocked to know that you can pay north of $300,000 for one if you go straight to the company that built it.
You may find it rather strange that he only put 50 miles (80 km) on it since 2019. But I guess that with a restomod such as this one, you aren't going to use it as a daily. If you've never seen a Dodge Power Wagon up front, let me tell you about the size of this thing. It's 7 feet wide (2.13 meters), 17 feet (5.18 meters) long, and 82 inches (2.08 meters) high. To put things in perspective, a Hummer H1 is 77 inches (1.95 meters) high, 7.2 feet (2.19 meters) wide and just over 15 feet (4.57 meters) long. The matte green paint job and the black-painted Stockton wheels make it look even more menacing.
V8. I don't think this is a complete slouch, but Legacy will only charge you $8,000 for an LSA unit!
I do find it useful that this Power Wagon has received a 4-door conversion, which may be of help if you plan on driving the kids to school in it. The interior does look comfy, with a set of replacement front seats that are trimmed in brown leather. With electric windows, power steering, and a Vintage Air A/C system, this shouldn't be that bad to cruise around town in. At least if you're used to driving stick that is.
There are still 7 more days left until the auction is over, and almost 800 people are already watching the situation unfold. So far, the highest bid stands at $75,000, and I wouldn't be surprised if it sells for more than it did back in 2019.