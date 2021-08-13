Dodge Li'l Red Express Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Hides a Surprise Under the Hood

The late 1970s were terrible for American performance cars. The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro were barely delivering 150 horsepower in top trim and they didn't look all that great either. The truck market, however, was doing much better thanks to limited-edition haulers like the Dodge Li'l Red Express.
As the third-generation D-Series truck approached the end of its life-cycle in the late 1970s, Dodge went wild with all sorts of limited-edition variants, including the Warlord, Macho Power Wagon, and the Adventurer. But the Li'l Red Express is by far the most iconic.
Famous for its custom wheels, beefed-up rear wheel arches, and stacked exhaust pipes, the red-painted truck also came with a special engine under the hood. The mill in question was an Interceptor-spec, 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8 that generated a whopping 225 horsepower.
Yes, I know, it's not exactly whopping when you compare it to modern performance trucks, but you need to keep in mind that the V8-equipped Ford Mustang was good for 140 horses back in 1978. This truck was among the quickest American-made vehicles when it came out.
Dodge built a little over 7,000 units in 1978 and 1979, a number that was low enough to turn it into a sought-after collectible in just a few decades. They're not overly expensive at around $35,000 in Concours condition and about $20,000 in a good shape, but their availability is rather limited. The truck you see here is perhaps the cheapest Li'l Red Express you can buy right now, but it's in poor condition.
Not only it lived a rough life and was parked in a forest for many years, but it's also devoid of some of its original parts. The stock wheels, for instance, have been replaced with staggered units featuring a deeper than usual dish. But more importantly, the numbers-matching 5.9-liter V8 has been pulled out and replaced with a big-block mill.
The seller doesn't have any info on the engine and the provided photos aren't enough to identify it, but it looks like a previous owner hot-rodded the truck. The hauler is in desperate need of TLC, needing new wood slats in the bed, new upholstery, and at least one door panel. Interestingly enough, the front hood has been converted to a flip-forward design.
The good news is that most body panels appear to be in good condition, while the floors "are better than I have ever seen in this vintage truck" according to the owner. The state of the engine is unknown, but it's safe to assume that it's locked up after so many years of exposure to the elements.
Is this truck worth saving? Well, as a fan of vintage Dodge pickup trucks I would say yes, but I might be a tad too subjective. The hard truth is that getting this hauler back up and running requires a fat wallet, especially if it's a restoration that includes finding a period-correct Interceptor engine.
On the other hand, the truck is being offered by eBay seller "500cubes" with a "buy it now" price of only $3,995. It's a sticker that leaves enough financial room for repairs, spare parts, and a new paint job. Would you save this truck from eternal damnation?
