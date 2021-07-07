Panther Pink 1970 Dodge Coronet Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Gets Second Chance

More on this:

1 1955 Chevrolet Gasser Comes Out of the Barn, Gets First Wash in 10 Years

2 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Barn Find Is In Need of HEMI Muscle

3 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Digitally Flexes Massive Widebody, Purple Paint

4 1971 Chevy Chevelle Rides on Donk Wheels, Hides Corvette Surprise Under the Hood

5 1970 Plymouth GTX vs. 1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Drag Has Shocking Result