Abandoned VW Thing Takes First Drive in 25 Years with Super Beetle Engine Swap

In 1968, Volkswagen launched a spiritual successor to the iconic Kubelwagen, the light military vehicle designed by Ferdinand Porsche for Germany's World War II efforts. It's officially known as the Type 181, but the four-door cabriolet was imported into the U.S. as the Thing. A weird name for a somewhat strange-looking vehicle.
A mash-up of components used in other Volkswagen models, the Thing shared underpinnings with the Beetle and first-gen Microbus and its floor pan with the Karmann Ghia. It was very similar to the Willys Jeep in terms of versatility thanks to removable and interchangeable doors, a folding windshield, and a convertible roof that could be removed altogether. Likewise, it came with a rugged interior with vinyl seats, painted sheet metal, drain holes, and perforated rubber mats.
Much like the Beetle, the Type 181 was built and sold in many countries across the world. And it sported six different names. Production of the civilian version lasted from 1971 to 1983, but the Thing was rather shortlived as a U.S. import, being sold in North America in 1973 and 1974 only.
About 28,900 examples were sold in the U.S. before the Thing was banned as it could not meet 1975 crash testing standards for passenger cars. With many of them wrecked and forgotten, the Thing is quite a rare gem nowadays. Definitely not as valuable as the Kubelwagen or the Porsche Jagdwagen, but it's getting a lot more attention as a classic oddity now.
So when the folks at YouTube's "Restored" found an abandoned Thing in a junkyard, they immediately decided to save it and put it back on the road.
Off the road for more than 25 years, the drop-top didn't look very promising. The soft-top was long gone and both the body and the floor showcased noticeable rust spots. Amazingly enough, the flat-four engine was still in one piece, but the guys at the shop decided to do a swap rather than revive the old mill.
But their engine of choice is also of the Volkswagen variety. Specifically, they transplanted a flat-four from a 1971 Super Beetle model. The 1.6-liter unit is actually very similar to the H4 in the Thing, but it packs a bit more punch. While the Thing was originally offered with 46 horsepower, the Super Beetle came with 60 horses on tap.
Fortunately, the swap goes well and the Thing fires up and rolls under its own power. And it runs surprisingly well given how little work went into it after almost three decades of sitting outside.
The video below is quite lengthy and documents the swap and other repairs and upgrades. If you're into that kind of thing, it's definitely worth a look. If you're here just for the on-road action, jump to the 48-minute mark to see the Thing drive again.
