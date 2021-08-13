3 1965 Ford Mustang Barn Find Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

2 Laser-Engraved Ford Mustang Logo Is Born From Light and Vinyl Scratch Sounds

1 1966 Ford Mustang Spent Years in Storage, Then Parked Outside, Still a Beaut

More on this:

1973 Ford Mustang Parked Outside a Forest Is So Original You’ll Ignore the Blue Hood

If you’re searching for a true-blood Mustang to restore, then the model that we have here does check some of the boxes, though bringing it back on the road won’t be by any means easy. 18 photos



This one comes from a blue 1973 Mustang Grande which is also included in the selling price and can be used for parts. And the good news is the hood is one of the few parts no longer original on this Mustang.



Because otherwise, you’re getting pretty much everything in the same condition it was back in 1973 when the Mustang rolled off the assembly lines, including even the factory air conditioning, which eBay seller



The original red paint is still on the car, though a repaint would clearly be required if you’re aiming for a Mustang in mint condition, and the odometer indicates 69,000 miles (111,000 km), though it’s not known if they’ve been altered or not.



The original



Now let’s move our attention to what happens under the hood. Power on this Mustang is offered by a matching numbers 302 (4.9-liter) 2-barrel engine, but the seller says they haven’t tried to start it. The good news is the engine isn’t locked up from sitting, so in theory, it should still work.



The 1973 Mustang was available with a choice of multiple engines, starting with a 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder and engine with the 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 with either 2- or 4-barrel carburetors. The 302 was only offered in a 2-barrel version.



One of the best things about this Mustang is that it could end up selling quite cheap. The top bid at the time of writing is $1,800, though, at this point, the reserve is yet to be met. As you can see in the photos included in the gallery, this ’73 Mustang Mach 1 obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, but the first thing that’ll probably catch your attention is the blue hood.This one comes from a blue 1973 Mustang Grande which is also included in the selling price and can be used for parts. And the good news is the hood is one of the few parts no longer original on this Mustang.Because otherwise, you’re getting pretty much everything in the same condition it was back in 1973 when the Mustang rolled off the assembly lines, including even the factory air conditioning, which eBay seller zalto claims “is still intact.”The original red paint is still on the car, though a repaint would clearly be required if you’re aiming for a Mustang in mint condition, and the odometer indicates 69,000 miles (111,000 km), though it’s not known if they’ve been altered or not.The original Ford keys are also around, and more important is that all locks and even the ignition switch work, so you’re getting a small piece of automotive history here.Now let’s move our attention to what happens under the hood. Power on this Mustang is offered by a matching numbers 302 (4.9-liter) 2-barrel engine, but the seller says they haven’t tried to start it. The good news is the engine isn’t locked up from sitting, so in theory, it should still work.The 1973 Mustang was available with a choice of multiple engines, starting with a 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder and engine with the 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 with either 2- or 4-barrel carburetors. The 302 was only offered in a 2-barrel version.One of the best things about this Mustang is that it could end up selling quite cheap. The top bid at the time of writing is $1,800, though, at this point, the reserve is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.