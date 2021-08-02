Burnout Attempt Hilariously Reveals Another Version of Classic Ford Mustang Fail

Everybody loves the timeless Ford Mustang pony car. Some take pride in the heritage, others in the performance, and some in the looks. On the other hand, even its detractors have a soft spot for it, since the Mustang is also a classic in terms of (sometimes cheerful, sometimes sad) failures.
People who usually discard both common sense, the law, and have no respect for the safety of others as they hoon around their cars probably have one credo: the world is too big and the roads too long for Police to cover them all. It really shouldn’t be a question of the officers and their fines being the only deterrent. But, sometimes, it’s all that stops these hillbillies from endangering other people.
Other times and that usually happens when there’s an audience, nothing is stopping them. Not even the notorious relationship between the Ford Mustang and the world-renowned viral fails. Shouldn’t already be a rather large sign up front in the Blue Oval dealerships to note that Mustangs are known to be prone to embarrassing the owner with their lack of driving skills in front of large, Internet-equipped crowds?
Yes, it’s a rhetorical question. After all, any publicity is good publicity, and Ford knows very well about that. Let's not delve into its failures, shall we? Now, back to the dark Mustang seen here during the night and in an unknown location. It seems there’s a crowd there, so it could be a local automotive event. Now, that should have brought plenty of warning signs to the owner.
Alas, when you have to act out like a fool, you have to go big (frankly, it’s not just Mustang owners doing that, they’re just very famous for it). No matter the surroundings. Or the fact that your burnout attempt happens to take place on a public road... and with a Police patrol car right behind you. Now, it’s not clear if the officers were called on the scene or just happened to drop by out of chance. Still, sometimes Karma knows how to make an appearance...
Other times and that usually happens when there’s an audience, nothing is stopping them. Not even the notorious relationship between the Ford Mustang and the world-renowned viral fails. Shouldn’t already be a rather large sign up front in the Blue Oval dealerships to note that Mustangs are known to be prone to embarrassing the owner with their lack of driving skills in front of large, Internet-equipped crowds?
Yes, it’s a rhetorical question. After all, any publicity is good publicity, and Ford knows very well about that. Let's not delve into its failures, shall we? Now, back to the dark Mustang seen here during the night and in an unknown location. It seems there’s a crowd there, so it could be a local automotive event. Now, that should have brought plenty of warning signs to the owner.
Alas, when you have to act out like a fool, you have to go big (frankly, it’s not just Mustang owners doing that, they’re just very famous for it). No matter the surroundings. Or the fact that your burnout attempt happens to take place on a public road... and with a Police patrol car right behind you. Now, it’s not clear if the officers were called on the scene or just happened to drop by out of chance. Still, sometimes Karma knows how to make an appearance...