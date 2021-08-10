Laser-Engraved Ford Mustang Logo Is Born From Light and Vinyl Scratch Sounds

I don’t know how many of you are familiar with the laser engraving process, but I must tell you, this is something every human should experience at least once during their lifetime, through whatever means.
First, the elephant in the room: what is laser engraving? It’s all in the name, really: that’s when one uses lasers to engrave some image onto some object. Anything from certain types of wood, plastics, metals, and even stone and glass can be used as targets and turned into unlikely works of art, provided a laser engraving machine is around.
That would be the piece of hardware (no, this cannot be done by hand) needed for the image to be forever imprinted on the chosen surface. It is used to fire the laser beam at the surface, and to control its motion as to precisely follow the patterns for the image.
Now, after first stumbling upon a YouTube channel called Rhino Laser Werks, we weren’t surprised to find there are quite a number of individuals and companies in the laser engraving business, doing their thing for whatever customer desire.
And the work they perform has one amazing thing in common: the sound the lasers make as they burn through the surface of whatever material they’re fired at.
You can get a taste of that in the video below. It’s really short, just 17 seconds, and shows just how fast and painless the Ford Mustang logo, and the top part of the car it was meant for, can be drawn with light by these amazing laser engraving machines.
As for the sound, well, depending on how fast and long the lasers move, that can identifiy as either vinyl scratches, or screams, or squeals… But no matter the case, one thing is certain: laser engraving sure is (and sounds) cool.
That would be the piece of hardware (no, this cannot be done by hand) needed for the image to be forever imprinted on the chosen surface. It is used to fire the laser beam at the surface, and to control its motion as to precisely follow the patterns for the image.
Now, after first stumbling upon a YouTube channel called Rhino Laser Werks, we weren’t surprised to find there are quite a number of individuals and companies in the laser engraving business, doing their thing for whatever customer desire.
And the work they perform has one amazing thing in common: the sound the lasers make as they burn through the surface of whatever material they’re fired at.
You can get a taste of that in the video below. It’s really short, just 17 seconds, and shows just how fast and painless the Ford Mustang logo, and the top part of the car it was meant for, can be drawn with light by these amazing laser engraving machines.
As for the sound, well, depending on how fast and long the lasers move, that can identifiy as either vinyl scratches, or screams, or squeals… But no matter the case, one thing is certain: laser engraving sure is (and sounds) cool.