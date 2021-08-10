5 A Guide to the Most Common Issues of the First-Generation Toyota Tundra

4 Looking for a Used First-Generation Mazda CX-5? Here Are the Most Common Issues

3 Here’s What To Consider Before Buying a Mondial, The Cheapest Ferrari Out There

1 2022 Nissan Frontier Starts at Close to $28K, Available in September

Buying a Used U.S.-Spec Nissan Pathfinder R51: 5 Common Issues To Watch Out For

While it never blew any minds in terms of power, interior space, or high-tech features, the U.S.-built Nissan Pathfinder marketed between 2005 and 2012 earned a reputation for delivering a great driving experience as well as being a capable and reliable vehicle. 10 photos SUV that can be brought for less than $10,000. However, with such a



Based on feedback from owners and mechanics, we’ve put together a list of five common issues that you should keep in mind before buying an R51 Nissan Pathfinder. Upper Timing Chains

This issue occurs in VQ40DE V6



The main symptoms are ticking or whining noises coming from the engine compartment, especially after a cold start. Depending on the severity of the problem, these noises may go away after oil pressure builds up, but even if this happens, they should not be ignored.



According to several sources, the main cause is related to poor stampings that result in inferior-quality chain links with sharp edges that end up cutting into the plastic tensioner faces. Eventually, they cut through the metal tensioner plunger which can have catastrophic results.



This can happen at around 40,000 miles (64,374 km) or even later in the engine's lifetime, well past the 130,000-mile (20,9215 km) mark. Therefore, it is important to ask the previous owner if the chains were replaced. If the answer is negative, you should know that this problem will eventually occur sooner or later and is by no means cheap to repair. Cracked Exhaust Manifolds





The main problem that has been reported by some owners has to do with cracked exhaust manifolds. Symptoms range from a noticeable decrease in engine power to a strong exhaust smell both outside and inside the vehicle.



Compared to the previous entry on our list, calling this a common issue is a bit of a stretch but it does occur, especially on high-mileage models. Coolant contamination





The culprit is the factory-equipped Calsonic radiator which has a built-in transmission fluid cooler. It has a seal that tends to fail, and which can cause the coolant to mix with the gearbox fluid. This results in what most mechanics describe as a foamy pink milkshake mixture inside the coolant reservoir.



This issue has been the subject of a class-action lawsuit and subsequent



So, remove the coolant reservoir cap and take a peek inside to make sure that the coolant is not contaminated and also check that the transmission shifts properly during the test drive.



If the previous owner had the original radiator replaced, you shouldn’t worry, but in the unlikely event that this hasn’t happened, you should consider replacing it as soon as possible. Either an aftermarket or a Nissan Value Line radiator should do the job and the part won’t cost more than $300. Defective Fuel Gauge

If you turn on the vehicle and the fuel gauge reads empty or it’s stuck in the same position even if you just filled the tank up with gas, then the sender needs to be replaced. This component is part of the fuel pump module and some owners have reported it tends to fail on 2005-2010 models. Replacing it will solve the problem and it won’t cost a fortune but if the vehicle has racked up a ton of miles, you should consider swapping out the whole fuel pump assembly, which is considerably more expensive. Worn Out Rear Springs





During the



There are several aftermarket replacements that can be pretty expensive. Many owners recommend the springs manufactured by Moog which seem to be stronger than the factory variants and cost around $100 per set. The



Finally, even if the Pathfinder you choose doesn’t have any of these issues, it’s always a good idea to take it to an authorized Nissan technician for a thorough pre-purchase inspection before you seal the deal. Because of these traits, it is a popular choice for those who are looking for a usedthat can be brought for less than $10,000. However, with such a limited budget , you can’t expect to get one in mint condition and regardless of this it’s reliability record, there are several problems that can occur.Based on feedback from owners and mechanics, we’ve put together a list of five common issues that you should keep in mind before buying an R51 Nissan Pathfinder.This issue occurs in VQ40DE V6 engines , which are the most common, particularly in models under $10,000.The main symptoms are ticking or whining noises coming from the engine compartment, especially after a cold start. Depending on the severity of the problem, these noises may go away after oil pressure builds up, but even if this happens, they should not be ignored.According to several sources, the main cause is related to poor stampings that result in inferior-quality chain links with sharp edges that end up cutting into the plastic tensioner faces. Eventually, they cut through the metal tensioner plunger which can have catastrophic results.This can happen at around 40,000 miles (64,374 km) or even later in the engine's lifetime, well past the 130,000-mile (20,9215 km) mark. Therefore, it is important to ask the previous owner if the chains were replaced. If the answer is negative, you should know that this problem will eventually occur sooner or later and is by no means cheap to repair.Those of you who have a bit more money to spend and are looking for a Pathfinder equipped with the more powerful V8 (pictured above) should know that although this engine has no timing chain issues, it’s by no means bomb-proof.The main problem that has been reported by some owners has to do with cracked exhaust manifolds. Symptoms range from a noticeable decrease in engine power to a strong exhaust smell both outside and inside the vehicle.Compared to the previous entry on our list, calling this a common issue is a bit of a stretch but it does occur, especially on high-mileage models.Occurring on both the six- and the eight-cylinder engines matted to the RE5R05A 5-speed automatic (the only available option for North American models), this can lead to overheating and even transmission failure.The culprit is the factory-equipped Calsonic radiator which has a built-in transmission fluid cooler. It has a seal that tends to fail, and which can cause the coolant to mix with the gearbox fluid. This results in what most mechanics describe as a foamy pink milkshake mixture inside the coolant reservoir.This issue has been the subject of a class-action lawsuit and subsequent recall by Nissan so by now there shouldn’t be many models out there that still have the problematic OEM radiator.So, remove the coolant reservoir cap and take a peek inside to make sure that the coolant is not contaminated and also check that the transmission shifts properly during the test drive.If the previous owner had the original radiator replaced, you shouldn’t worry, but in the unlikely event that this hasn’t happened, you should consider replacing it as soon as possible. Either an aftermarket or a Nissan Value Line radiator should do the job and the part won’t cost more than $300.If you turn on the vehicle and the fuel gauge reads empty or it’s stuck in the same position even if you just filled the tank up with gas, then the sender needs to be replaced. This component is part of the fuel pump module and some owners have reported it tends to fail on 2005-2010 models. Replacing it will solve the problem and it won’t cost a fortune but if the vehicle has racked up a ton of miles, you should consider swapping out the whole fuel pump assembly, which is considerably more expensive.On high-mileage models that have seen their fair share of off-road adventures , the rear springs which weren’t so great, to begin with will almost certainly be worn out.During the test drive , look for some speed bumps or potholes and see if the rear end tends to sag. If it does, you should also check the shocks for any visible leaks.There are several aftermarket replacements that can be pretty expensive. Many owners recommend the springs manufactured by Moog which seem to be stronger than the factory variants and cost around $100 per set. The shocks are a different story and prices vary greatly depending on the manufacturer.Finally, even if the Pathfinder you choose doesn’t have any of these issues, it’s always a good idea to take it to an authorized Nissan technician for a thorough pre-purchase inspection before you seal the deal.