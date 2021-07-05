Killer Satellites Ramming Into Asteroids Could Save the Earth From a Catastrophe

2021 Nissan Rogue Recalled Over Bad Welds

Previously recalled over an improperly secured fuel hose, the 2021 Rogue is called back once again for a different reason. As the headline implies, the automaker has identified poor welds during a routine sort activity. 28 photos



Redesigned with fresh looks and a nicer interior on the same platform as before, the Rogue retails from $25,850 in the United States of America. Intelligent all-wheel drive adds $1,400 to the starting price, and the range-topping Platinum AWD will set you back $37,030 before destination charge. On April 19th, an operator noticed a weird fit while installing the seatback frame into the second-row seat assembly fixture at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee. After notifying the supervisor, Nissan decided to investigate the issue with the supplier. Through May 2021, the Japanese company identified no fewer than four poor weld connections between the rear seatback and upper tether wire out of a total population of 6,950 assemblies.The supplier, namely Toyo Seat of Tennessee, shares the blame for this recall because the clamping mechanisms on the seatback fixture were slightly loose from the very beginning. This condition allows movement in the seat frame, causing the tether wires to be out of position during welding.Nissan isn’t aware of any incidents related to this problem, which affects 47,098 units of the Rogue produced between September 23rd and April 20th. These vehicles don’t conform to the requirements of section 6.3 of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 225 for child restraint anchorage systems.According to documents filed with the, authorized retailers will inspect the seat frames to confirm the welds for all three second-row upper tether wires. In case one of those welds doesn’t conform to FMVSS 225, dealers have been instructed to remove and replace the rear seatback in full. The fix doesn’t cost a thing as all 2021 model year Rogue vehicles are under the factory-backed warranty.Redesigned with fresh looks and a nicer interior on the same platform as before, the Rogue retails from $25,850 in the United States of America. Intelligent all-wheel drive adds $1,400 to the starting price, and the range-topping Platinumwill set you back $37,030 before destination charge.