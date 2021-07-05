Porsche Fitted the 911 (992) With Wrong Passenger Seats, Now It’s Recalling Them

Americans who were planning on taking a road trip in their new Porsche 911s toward the end of August will have to reschedule, because the German automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall for the sports car in the United States.
Affected models include the Turbo and Turbo S in the Coupe and Cabriolet body styles, and the Targa and Cabriolet versions of the Carrera 4S.
All cars are from the 2021 model year, and were built, depending on the spec, from last summer until this spring. The condition was corrected in production on April 22, so vehicles put together after that date are not affected.
The 149 units, with a 100% estimated defect rate, were assembled with wrong passenger seats, which could cause the OCS (Occupant Classification System) to malfunction. This would prevent the airbag to trigger in the event of an accident, increasing the risk of injury.
Drivers will be warned of the potential issue via the ‘airbag warning lamp’ in the instrument cluster, while the ‘passenger airbag off’ lamp will inform occupants that there is a problem with the safety system.
Porsche blames “an incorrect parts list” on the defect, stating that they will replace the front passenger seat as part of the recall that was decided last month, “out of abundance of caution”. Since the affected 911s are still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, owners will not be reimbursed.
The recall is expected to kick off on August 20. The date coincides with the planned dealer and owner notification as well, and the latter group can get in touch with the carmaker at 1-800-767-7243, using the recall number AMB3. Concerned owners who may have questions on the topic can also reach out to the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
All cars are from the 2021 model year, and were built, depending on the spec, from last summer until this spring. The condition was corrected in production on April 22, so vehicles put together after that date are not affected.
The 149 units, with a 100% estimated defect rate, were assembled with wrong passenger seats, which could cause the OCS (Occupant Classification System) to malfunction. This would prevent the airbag to trigger in the event of an accident, increasing the risk of injury.
Drivers will be warned of the potential issue via the ‘airbag warning lamp’ in the instrument cluster, while the ‘passenger airbag off’ lamp will inform occupants that there is a problem with the safety system.
Porsche blames “an incorrect parts list” on the defect, stating that they will replace the front passenger seat as part of the recall that was decided last month, “out of abundance of caution”. Since the affected 911s are still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, owners will not be reimbursed.
The recall is expected to kick off on August 20. The date coincides with the planned dealer and owner notification as well, and the latter group can get in touch with the carmaker at 1-800-767-7243, using the recall number AMB3. Concerned owners who may have questions on the topic can also reach out to the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.