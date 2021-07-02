Porsche Confirms 43,000 Taycans Recall But Does Not Name It As Such

After Bloomberg anticipated that Porsche would have to recall Taycan units to prevent a 12V battery issue, the German automaker confirmed the information this July 2. The case involves “approximately 43,000” Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo vehicles. Curiously, Porsche did not mention the world recall at any point in the press release that calls these EVs to its workshops worldwide.
According to Porsche, all 2020 and 2021 model years need to update their software. That will not be done with an OTA (over-the-air) update, as Tesla does. It will be a physical process that will take about an hour to complete.
As we explained in our previous article about the problem, the affected units switch to emergency mode and lose power until they eventually stop. That happens without any sort of warning to the driver and at any speed. The suspected cause is that the 12V battery loses charge and deactivates the entire electric system of the Taycans with the software glitch.
Porsche also does not mention what the problem causes to the cars. The company said the owners could continue to use their cars as usual and that their dealerships will contact them to schedule the update. Newer Taycan units would already have received the software fix.
Unfortunately, Porsche does not disclose precisely when it discovered the solution for the problem nor when Taycan units started receiving it in production lines. Considering that Taycan Cross Turismo units are also involved, they probably didn't even reach the dealerships. What we know is that an NHTSA (National Traffic Highway Safety Administration) probably rushed things up.
NHTSA received nine complaints from owners that had this power loss. No injuries were reported due to the issue, but six of these nine customers could not turn on their cars again after the situation occurred. Taking into account that it was caused by lack of power in the 12V batteries, the real surprise is that three of them did not complain about the same thing.
As we explained in our previous article about the problem, the affected units switch to emergency mode and lose power until they eventually stop. That happens without any sort of warning to the driver and at any speed. The suspected cause is that the 12V battery loses charge and deactivates the entire electric system of the Taycans with the software glitch.
Porsche also does not mention what the problem causes to the cars. The company said the owners could continue to use their cars as usual and that their dealerships will contact them to schedule the update. Newer Taycan units would already have received the software fix.
Unfortunately, Porsche does not disclose precisely when it discovered the solution for the problem nor when Taycan units started receiving it in production lines. Considering that Taycan Cross Turismo units are also involved, they probably didn't even reach the dealerships. What we know is that an NHTSA (National Traffic Highway Safety Administration) probably rushed things up.
NHTSA received nine complaints from owners that had this power loss. No injuries were reported due to the issue, but six of these nine customers could not turn on their cars again after the situation occurred. Taking into account that it was caused by lack of power in the 12V batteries, the real surprise is that three of them did not complain about the same thing.