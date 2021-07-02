Porsche Confirms 43,000 Taycans Recall But Does Not Name It As Such

More on this:

1 Porsche Taycan May Soon Have a Global Recall Due to Sudden Power Loss

2 First-Ever Embraer Porsche Duet Jet Lands in Florida for Mystery Buyer

3 Porsche 928 Revival Imagined With Plug-In Hybrid Power by Former VW Designer

4 Porsche Taycan Turbo or Audi e-tron GT: Who Did It Better?