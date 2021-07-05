1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Digitally Flexes Massive Widebody, Purple Paint

One of the visual tricks through which the OG muscle cars differentiated themselves from the economy cars that predated them came via the Coke bottle styling and the 1970 model year update of the Chevrolet Chevelle is an example as good as any. So no, this doesn't need a widebody, but, let's face it, given the popularity of this customization form, it was going to receive one anyway, so it might as well be a piece that sends one's jaw to the floor, as is the case with this digital one.
This piece of America has been given a thorough restomod job, albeit with the usual tools being replaced by pixel work. Elaborate pixel work.
Use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to reach the image showcasing the Golden Bowtie machine from above and you'll notice just how voluptuous the new design is.
Looking past the overfenders and the side skirt extensions that link then, the retro bumper is now color-coded, but we're more interested in the aero work sitting underneath it, namely a massive dam.
Round the back, the rods securing the not-that-small wickerbill aren't aligned with the fins of the diffuser, which is probably natural, but simply made us stare at the vehicle even harder, which gave us just enough time to focus this thing in the wind tunnel.
Then again, digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), who sits behind the work, pictures the Chevy Chevelle outdoors, as if this had visited the car wash right before a photoshoot.
Of course, the thing had to be spotless—that vibrant shade of purple covering the body, as well as certain details, such as the front grille, is best served clean.
The power dome on the hood comes in black, as do the door mirrors and the multi-piece wheels, whose sticky tires might be fit for the road, but look like they would also feel at home on the track.
However, the wheels use yellow as an accent color, with the hue having also found its way inside the car, where it's used for the racing harnesses.
The bucket seats and the cage? We did mention a potential track duty, so these came naturally.
