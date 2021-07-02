1934 Ford 5-Window Street Rod Is Ready for the Next ZZ Top Video, Sounds Brutal

This beefed-up two-door (or should I say "tudor"?) is as classic as Ford hot rods get. It's been slammed, had its fenders thrown away, and gained a big-block V8 with a supercharger on top.To make things even better, the mill is so big that there's no way you can put a "butterfly" hood on it. And that's exactly how I like 'em. No hood and with the chrome front grille "floating" in front of the engine.And yes, in pure hot rod fashion, it's finished in a flashy shade of red. It doesn't look quite like the 1933 Ford "Eliminator" used in ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'" video, but it could find its way in one of the band's upcoming singles.Because the car looks spotless inside and out and it's fitted with a set of skinny tires up front and a pair of meaty wheels in the back. And I bet it could run the quarter-mile fast too with a set of slicks.Speaking of which, that big hunk of a motor is a 5.7-liter V8 with dual Edelbrock, four-barrel carburetors topped by a Hampton 671 supercharger . The combo breathes through a couple of side-exiting exhaust pipes that will probably spit flames when revved up repeatedly.We don't know how powerful this thing is, but we do know that it sounds pretty brutal. The mill mates to a five-speed manual gearbox, so it provides row-your-own entertainment if you're into that type of thing. And you don't even have to step on the gas pedal to make it roar. This street rod sounds mean when idling too. I have a feeling Billy Gibbons himself would approve and take it for a ride.If you're into beefed-up 5-Window rods, this thing is actually for sale at Vanguard Motor Sales . The blown Ford is listed on eBay with a "buy it now" price of $82,900, but the shop is entertaining offers. Now let's check it out in the video below.

