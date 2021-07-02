The Holley 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is Mopar Muscle at Its Finest

5 This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series Is a Silver Arrow for the Road

A celebrated muscle car by all accounts, the Plymouth Road Runner could be had with anything from a puny (by Mopar standards) 318 to the race-proven 426 HEMI and the popular 440 RB. Finished in bright orange, this particular model features the latter engine with an interesting twist to it. 17 photos



Lunati forged internals also need to be mentioned, along with a supercharger that dates back to the 1960s. The Blower Shop 8-71 system boasts high-helix billet rotors, a 120-degree twist, and promises smooth power delivery across the entire RPM band. A couple of Holley four-barrel carburetors, updated cooling and ignition, and the Voice of the Road Runner beep-beep horn pretty much sum up the one-of-one Road Runner’s engine bay.



Covered by Mopar Muscle Magazine in a 12-part series, this incredible restomod is the mastermind of Muscle Car Restorations in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Over a decade after its completion, the car looks better than when it left the Lynch Road Assembly Plant in Detroit for the 1969 model year.



Equipped with chunky BFGoodrich Radial T/A boots, chromed five-spoke wheels, Baer disc brakes all around, and a coilover-type front suspension, the Road Runner flexes a five-speed Tremec manual transmission built by Keisler and a beefy Dana 60 rear axle with an ARB locker for good measure.



Offered at auction by Mecum , the pro-touring build isn't exactly Spartan on the inside. The period-looking AutoMeter Street tachometer on the steering column is complemented by auxiliary gauges, Vintage Air climate control, a Kenwood stereo, and a trunk-mounted disc changer because, well, CDs were still relevant in the early Noughties. As for how much money one could expect to spend on chassis number RM23H9G285668, I'm afraid that it's anyone's guess because Mecum hasn't offered a pre-auction estimate.

