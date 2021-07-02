Tank-Powered Ford Crown Vic Takes the Internet by Storm, We Talk to Its Creator

The Dodge Challenger Sold Better Than the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro in Q2 2021

Given these circumstances, I wouldn’t be surprised if the gas-powered Camaro will be discontinued in a few years’ time for an What’s curious about Ford’s results is the Mustang Mach-E, which outsold the pony car in June 2021 with 2,465 units compared to 2,240 units. That says a lot about where the U.S. automotive industry is heading, but looking at the bigger picture, crossovers are far more popular than sports cars these days. In terms of year-to-date sales, the Mustang has a pretty comfortable lead over the all-electricwith 31,950 units to its name vs.12,795 units.And finally, the biggest elephant in the room is Chevrolet’s ailing Camaro. Even though it’s been praised as the better-handling pony car in comparison to the Mustang, the Camaro finished the second quarter with 2,792 examples and a year-to-date tally of 9,881 units. By comparison, the Q2 2020 and half-year 2020 volumes are 9,881 and 13,860 examples, respectively.The reason for the Camaro’s downfall is - of course - General Motors. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit never invested as much attention into its pony car as FoMoCo and the Dodge brand did in the Mustang and Challenger , and there’s nothing exciting on the horizon for 2022 either.GM stopped at the ZL1 in terms of horsepower and ZL1 1LE in terms of handling while the Shelby GT500 and Challenger SRT Super Stock are riding a wave of high-octane hype. Adding insult to injury, General Motors reportedly canceled the Z/28 project that would have received the flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine from the 2023 model year Chevrolet Corvette Z06.Given these circumstances, I wouldn’t be surprised if the gas-powered Camaro will be discontinued in a few years’ time for an electric coupe