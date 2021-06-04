1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Up to No Good in Lexus Ink, Took 3 Years to Make

“A head-turner at local car shows, a joy to cruise and a beauty to display.” These are the words used to describe this custom 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. Too many words, if you ask us, given how just a simple look at this thing gives you the right sense of what we’re dealing with.
The Chevrolet Chevelle was somewhat of a meteoric presence on the American car scene. Born in the early 1960s, is shot up to the top of the American buyers’ shopping list, only to sink into non-existence in 1977.
It didn't sink into oblivion though, as even if it wasn’t around for that long, it made such an impression on people that even to this day the Chevelle occupies a special place in the hearts of custom builders and restorers, and in the garages of collectors.
The Chevelle we have here comes from 1970, but was given a major transformation to become a modernized Pro-Touring monster. It is the creation of an Oklahoma shop by the name Skyview Race Cars, and we’re told it needed three years of hard work to end up looking like this, and probably drive even better.
Visible to the naked eye are the clean lines of the body in Lexus Indigo Ink Pearl, draped over the Charcoal Grey interior. But beneath that lurks a Speedtech ExtReme chassis, prepped for some hardcore driving under the power of 457 rear wheel hp delivered by the 6.2-liter engine fitted under the hood.
The Chevelle is listed by Mecum as part of its auction later this month in Tulsa, and we’re told it was made on demand from a private customer of the shop. Now it’s looking to spin the massive 19- and 20-inch wheels (front and rear) for someone else, and even if we’re not told how much it is expected to fetch, we don’t see this thing going cheap.
