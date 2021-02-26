5 Apple Car Seen as Money-Making Machine Able to Generate $50 Billion in Revenue

2021 Nissan Rogue Recalled Over “Improperly Secured Fuel Hose”

Nissan says “the fuel hose may not be secured in the proper position and the fuel tank lock ring may not be fully seated,” which goes to show that quality control isn’t up to snuff. Truth be told, Nissan hasn’t been a byword for quality ever since it entered an alliance with French automaker Renault.



You know, the same Renault that sold the Le Car through the AMC dealership network. Essentially an R5 with sealed-beam headlamps and reinforced bumpers, the economy car was bound to fail due to rust issues, leaking gaskets, and dealers that didn’t know how to repair the damn thing.



Turning our attention back to the Rogue’s recall, Nissan has assigned identification number PC791 to this campaign. Owners are expected to bring their cars in for corrective work on March 1st. The fix consists of inspecting, repositioning, and securing the fuel hose and lock ring at no cost to the customer because this condition is the Japanese automaker’s fault.



First of all, the Rogue still uses a continuously variable transmission, which is uncanny because the Pathfinder has switched to a torque-converter automatic. Secondly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded it NHTSA campaign number concerns 2,146 vehicles that feature an “improperly secured fuel hose.” This condition may lead to a leak, increasing the risk of a fire because many parts of the engine are hot. Documents filed with thealso highlight that the fuel hose may disconnect completely from the 2.5-liter aspirated mill. This would cause the four-cylinder motor to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.Nissan says “the fuel hose may not be secured in the proper position and the fuel tank lock ring may not be fully seated,” which goes to show that quality control isn’t up to snuff. Truth be told, Nissan hasn’t been a byword for quality ever since it entered an alliance with French automaker Renault.You know, the same Renault that sold the Le Car through the AMC dealership network. Essentially an R5 with sealed-beam headlamps and reinforced bumpers, the economy car was bound to fail due to rust issues, leaking gaskets, and dealers that didn’t know how to repair the damn thing.Turning our attention back to the Rogue’s recall, Nissan has assigned identification number PC791 to this campaign. Owners are expected to bring their cars in for corrective work on March 1st. The fix consists of inspecting, repositioning, and securing the fuel hose and lock ring at no cost to the customer because this condition is the Japanese automaker’s fault.Underpinned on the Common Module Family platform for compact vehicles, the 2021 model year Rogue is pretty good value for money at $25,750 excluding destination. There are, however, two problems with it.First of all, the Rogue still uses a continuously variable transmission, which is uncanny because the Pathfinder has switched to a torque-converter automatic. Secondly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded it 2 stars out of 5 for passenger-side front crash protection.

