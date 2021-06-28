4 Tesla Recall for 285,520 Model 3 and Model Y in China May Explain Accidents

GM Recalls 2021MY Full-Size SUVs Over Power Steering Assist Loss

From the highly popular Tahoe to the long-wheelbase Suburban, posher Yukon, and very luxurious Escalade , every single truck-based SUV from GM has adopted the T1xx platform for the 2021 model year. As it’s often the case with new underpinnings, the software may not be up to snuff. 64 photos



After dragging their feet for a while, the safety boffins reluctantly decided to recall the Yukon and fellow T1xx utility vehicles because increased steering effort may lead to a crash if the power steering fails without notice.



Owners who agreed to use wireless over-the-air technology don’t need to bring their SUVs in for a reflash, but GM offers the possibility of a manual update as well. For some reason or another, only the vehicles that were part of the captured test fleet will require a replacement steering gear motor kit.



Produced between November 11th, 2019, and August 3rd, 2020, a total of 26,847 units of the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade are called back in the United States of America. General Motors will notify owners of the recall on August 2nd by first-class mail, and the reflash shouldn’t take more than half an hour, including PSC module reprogramming at the dealership.



On April 6th, General Motors opened an investigation into these Silverado- and Sierra-based utility vehicles after a field report of loss of power steering assist in a Yukon. Diagnostic trouble codes obtained from the vehicle indicated a software bug, which is why the potential issue was duly passed on to the Detroit-based manufacturer's Open Investigation Review board.

Download attachment: 2021 GM full-size SUV power steering assist recall (PDF)