2022 Nissan Pathfinder Offers Up to 6,000 Lbs Towing Capacity, Starts at $33,410

More on this:

1 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport Warnings Might Sound a Lot Better Thanks to Bandai Namco

2 Pro Drifter Ripping a GT-R in Transparent High Heels Is Too Funny and Disturbing

3 Watch the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Try to Prove Its Worth Off-Road

4 Mighty Nissan GT-Rs Now Have Trouble Drag Racing Audi's RS3 and the Old Fox Body