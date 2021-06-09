2022 Nissan Pathfinder Offers Up to 6,000 Lbs Towing Capacity, Starts at $33,410

Back in February, the Japanese automaker pulled the wraps off the fifth-generation Pathfinder, a glory nameplate for the company. It came out with all sorts of goodies, such as the crucial switch from a CVT gearbox to a regular nine-speed automatic, among many others. Now, it’s finally time to find out how much U.S. fans will have to pay to get it parked on the driveway.
After years of looking way tamer than its historical credentials would lead us to believe, the Pathfinder in its R53 evolution made amends. It brought a rugged, bold styling alongside a major technology update and loads of comfort enhancements.
We're not only talking about the all-new auto transmission but also the Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector for more adventures, the possibility to get up to eight people inside when hauling a big family or some captain's chairs when feeling the need for backseat pampering, as well as the technology upgrades.
These include the 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, or the ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, among other things. And that’s not all, because the 2022 Pathfinder also comes with a best-in-class 6,000-pound (2,722-kg) maximum towing capacity, so it can easily tow boats, campers, and other stuff.
And it will do it starting later this month as Nissan has just announced the upcoming dealership availability for the new generation, along with the very important pricing information. As such, we know the SUV will kick off at an MSRP of $33,410 in Pathfinder S 2WD guise.
Upgrade across the two-wheel-drive family through the SV ($36,200), SL ($39,590), and Platinum, and one could end up shelling out $46,190. Naturally, the company also offers AWD for all trims, beginning with the Pathfinder S 4WD at $35,310 and closing the roster with the Platinum 4WD at $48,090 (destination and handling is another $1,150 for each grade).
Last but not least, there are also a couple of packages to consider, the SV Premium at $2,170 and SL Premium at $2,900.
