2022 Nissan Frontier Starts at Close to $28K, Available in September

About one month is left until the new interpretation of the Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit dealerships’ shelves, and the Japanese have spilled the beans on how much people will have to pay for one. And that would be $27,840 for the entry-level Frontier S King Cab 4x2.
The rugged-looking pickup, described by Nissan as a right-sized one for “a workweek in the city or a weekend off-road” is offered with a single engine choice, namely the 3.8-liter direct injection V6, a powerplant that comes with “93 percent new or redesigned parts.”
Nissan claims this unit has best-in-class horsepower, which would be 310 hp, and torque levels to match at 281 lb-ft. The engine is run through a 9-speed automatic transmission, and returns an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined (for the 4x2).
On the table for Frontier customers are no less than twelve variants, unevenly split between King Cab and Crew Cab configurations. According to Nissan, all “Crew Cab models feature a 5-foot bed except the SV LWB model, which features a 6-foot bed," while the King Cab offers from the get-go a 6-foot bed.
There are four King Cabs, two 4x2s and two 4x4s, with the most expensive one, the SV 4x4, going from $33,740. The eight Crew Cabs start with the S 4x2 ($29,340) and end with the PRO-4X ($37,240).
On top of those prices, customer will have the option of adding a number of extras, including three packages: Premium ($2,790), Convenience ($2,790), and Technology ($990). Unfortunately, the configurator for the new Frontier is not yet up, so we don’t know how much this pickup will end up costing fully loaded.
We do know that in some configurations, the truck will make use of things like a 9-inch color touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and NissanConnect with Wi-Fi Hotspot and wireless smartphone charging, among others.
