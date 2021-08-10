Rare Million Dollar Lexus LFA Nurburgring Model on the Auction Block at Monterey

Designed to ramp up the already stunning performance of the Lexus LFA, the Nürburgring Package included reconsidered aerodynamic elements such as a larger front spoiler and a large fixed rear wing.
An astonishing 4.8-liter V10 and bleeding edge engineering meant the Lexus LFA was immediately one of the world’s most desirable supercars on its production start in 2010. All that power and handling know-how led the LFA to a number of class victories at the famed Nürburgring 24 Hours.
This racetrack success came as no surprise as Toyota Motor Company president, Akio Toyoda, was the force behind the creation of the LFA and a stellar race driver in his own right. If you need any proof, Toyoda co-drove a Lexus LFA to a class win at the 2014 Nürburgring 24.
In honor of the LFA's performance, Lexus built what they named the 'Nürburgring Package,' and it was an instant track success. In fact, one of those setups toured the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a smashing and record-setting 7 minutes, 14.64 seconds. It was a production car record for a car fitted with spec tires.
Only 500 LFAs were built in total for global buyers, and just 64 were Nürburgring Package-equipped. Just 25 of those were imported for the U.S. market.
This is one of those 25, and RM Sotheby's have set their pre-auction estimate at between $900,000 to $1.1 million.
Given that a bone-stock, standard LFA recently sold for more than $800,000 on Bring a Trailer, that projection doesn't seem outrageous. The original price for the package additions added some $70,000 to the already heady price of the LFA at $375,000 for the base price of a 2012 model.
The LFA was constructed around a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) center monocoque block which traveled on aluminum front and rear subframes. The bespoke V10 engine, constructed in partnership with Yamaha, cranked out 552 horsepower and could propel the LFA to 60 mph in a nosebleed-inducing 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph).
The Nurburgring Package ultimately meant the LFA could tour the "Green Hell" 10 astonishing seconds quicker than the legendary Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
