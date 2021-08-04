Lamborghini Huracan STO Customer Test Drives Kick Off in Rome and on the Track

The first customers of the Lamborghini Huracan STO were supposed to experience their future rides shortly after the supercar premiered in November last year. Due to the imposed restrictions amid the global pandemic, everything had to be postponed, though.
Now, with the Italian government making it easier for people to attend certain events, the Raging Bull has officially kicked off the test drives for the exotic machine.
Lamborghini’s Huracan STO got to experience the streets of Rome firsthand, and it also showed what it’s made of by attacking the apexes on the Vallelunga circuit, near Italy’s capital city.
As one can expect, the feedback received was “positive all-around,” the automaker states, and that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the Huracan STO is basically a racer for the road. In fact, you can no longer buy a first-year production example, because all of them were sold out, despite the steep starting price that scratches on the $330,000 mark.
Deemed as one of the most track-capable vehicles out there, it boasts enhanced aerodynamics inspired by the Squadra Corse models. The hood, fenders, and bumper have the Sesto Elemento to thank for, and the front splitter is also new, alongside other parts. An increased wheel track, stiffer suspension, quicker gear changes, sharper steering, and improved engine sound are other things that make it great.
New driving modes for the ANIMA system were added, and the Huracan STO, which is lighter than the Performante, uses the famous naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. The engine develops 631 HP (640 PS / 471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, with the latter number being 26 lb-ft (35 Nm) less than in the EVO variant. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes 3.0 seconds; from rest to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it needs 9.0 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 193 mph (310 kph).
Lamborghini’s Huracan STO got to experience the streets of Rome firsthand, and it also showed what it’s made of by attacking the apexes on the Vallelunga circuit, near Italy’s capital city.
As one can expect, the feedback received was “positive all-around,” the automaker states, and that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the Huracan STO is basically a racer for the road. In fact, you can no longer buy a first-year production example, because all of them were sold out, despite the steep starting price that scratches on the $330,000 mark.
Deemed as one of the most track-capable vehicles out there, it boasts enhanced aerodynamics inspired by the Squadra Corse models. The hood, fenders, and bumper have the Sesto Elemento to thank for, and the front splitter is also new, alongside other parts. An increased wheel track, stiffer suspension, quicker gear changes, sharper steering, and improved engine sound are other things that make it great.
New driving modes for the ANIMA system were added, and the Huracan STO, which is lighter than the Performante, uses the famous naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. The engine develops 631 HP (640 PS / 471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, with the latter number being 26 lb-ft (35 Nm) less than in the EVO variant. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes 3.0 seconds; from rest to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it needs 9.0 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 193 mph (310 kph).