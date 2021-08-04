Looking for a Cheap Adventure-Oriented Vehicle? Here Are 4 Options for Under 10k

If you enjoy the great outdoors and one of your favorite travel destinations is far away from paved roads, then you need a capable vehicle. A brand new one is usually too expensive, but luckily there are some affordable gems on the used car market.
Escaping the urban jungle and traveling deep into the wilderness can be an unforgettable experience. But depending on how difficult your destination is to reach, the crossover you drive every day might prove inadequate. If you have the, it's easy to buy a new vehicle and turn it into an off-roading rig, but if your budget is limited, don't be discouraged.
A fun, capable, and practical vehicle for epic off-road adventures doesn't have to be new or expensive. For less than $10,000, you can get one of these proven models, and if you're patient and search thoroughly enough, you might even find one that comes with aftermarket upgrades such as good all-terrain tires or lift kits. Mitsubishi Montero (1999-2006)
SUV known in most parts of the world as the Mitsubishi Pajero arrived on North American shores for the 2001 model year. It is one of the most practical and capable vehicles you'll find for less than $10,000.
It has a proven 4WD system with Dakar Rally-winning pedigree, offers a roomy cabin, and there are still plenty of aftermarket upgrades you can choose from.
Post-2003 North American models are equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 210 hp, the most power you can get from the Montero. The engine is very reliable, but since you won't find any of these SUVs with low mileage, check it thoroughly for issues like oil leaks or rattling noises. Also make sure that the gearbox shifts smoothly, as some inexperienced owners tend to use the wrong transmission fluid.
When it comes to the body, look for signs of rust and check to see if the rear cargo latch works, as this is the most common problem that has plagued the Montero. Toyota Tacoma (1995-2004)
Like most vehicles built by the Japanese manufacturer, the Tacoma is also very reliable. Depending on the model year, you'll can find either an inline-four or a V6 under the hood, but I'd highly recommend getting the latter. It makes 190 hp in stock form, and if you want more power, you can find plenty of supercharger kits.
Because of its legendary status and popularity, prices for this Taco haven't gone down much in recent years, so you'll need to look thoroughly for a well-maintained 4WD version equipped with the six-cylinder.
There aren't many common issues with this model, but you should carefully inspect the powertrain and also look for signs of rust on the body and subframe.
Furthermore, keep in mind that the stock suspension is not considered very capable in the off-road community. So, if you plan on driving through very rough terrain, a suspension upgrade is a must. A good-quality kit can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500, but it's worth it as it will transform your truck into an impressive off-road monster. Toyota 4Runner (2002-2009)
hit the trails, you'll find that ground clearance is not impressive and approach angles are limited.
However, with a large number of fourth-generation 4Runners still on the road, you'll find a variety of upgrade options to suit any budget.
Available engines include a V6 and a V8, the latter of which was upgraded for the 2005 model year. All versions are generally reliable, and the 2UZ- FE eight-cylinder is considered by many to be one of the most legendary powerplants Toyota has ever built.
Even with high-mileage models there really aren't any major issues to worry about, as long as they were well maintained and kept rust-free. Ideally, you should buy a 2006 or newer model with a V8 engine and all-wheel drive, but these are in high demand, and you'll be hard-pressed to find one under $10,000. Jeep Cherokee XJ (1983-2001)
For $10,000, you can get an older model from the early nineties in great condition that is already heavily modified for hardcore off-roading, or a stock one in mint condition with surprisingly low mileage.
I'd recommend staying away from XJs built between 1983 and 1985 because they are just too old and come with a carbureted 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes only 105 hp. Next in line is the fuel-injected 4.0-liter Renix, which is notoriously difficult to diagnose when a sensor is faulty but is still a reliable engine. Beginning in 1991, the high-output (HO) of this engine was introduced, featuring revised electronics and producing 190 hp.
When it comes to reliability, the XJ is no Toyota. Common problems with the engine range from oil leaks caused by damaged gaskets to cooling system failures.
Suspension problems are also not uncommon. There's the infamous death wobble that is often caused by the track bar and leads to the vehicle shaking like it's about to roll over. Also, the Dana 35 axle, which is installed in XJs with ABS, tends to break at some point.
Fortunately, all of these issues are relatively easy to fix, and in most cases, it does not cost a fortune. One thing that is not so cheap to fix is holes in the bodywork, and this Jeep is prone to rust. So, look for signs of corrosion before you finalize your purchase.
There are many other great vehicles out there, but in my opinion these four are the perfect blend of affordability, off-road performance, reliability and upgradeability.
