Looking for a Used First-Generation Mazda CX-5? Here Are the Most Common Issues

The CX-5 has been one of the most popular crossover SUVs of the last decade. It’s cheap, looks good, offers a surprisingly well-designed interior, and most importantly, comes with reliable engines. However, the first-generation models are aging, so if you’re looking to buy one, you should pay close attention to these common issues.
Revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2011, the CX-5 is the first mass-produced model to employ the company's Kodo design language and Skyactiv technologies.
The U.S. version was unveiled a year later at the Los Angeles Auto Show and was initially available with the 155-hp Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter inline-four that could be bought with either a manual or an automatic and an FWD or AWD powertrain. For the 2014 model year, a bigger, 184-hp 2.5-liter was added, and it made the vehicle feel less sluggish.
With terrific fuel economy figures and an attractive starting price, the SUV quickly became popular, and as the years went by, owners raved about its reliability. That is the main reason why first-generation models are some of the most sought-after vehicles by those who are looking for a used compact SUV.
An entry-level FWD Sport trim in a decent state can be found for around $10,000 to $13,000, whereas newer Touring or Grand Touring versions with AWD and the 2.5-liter engine can go all the way up to $25,000. Still, regardless of your choice, you should watch out for these common issues.
Daytime Running Lights (DLR) Flicker or Stop Working
Mazda has released a statement acknowledging this issue last year and subsequently sent a recall notice to around 36,000 owners.
According to the manufacturer, "inappropriate" materials were used for the sealing gasket attached to the wiring connector, which ends up corroding the LED circuit that controls the lights.
Even if the CX-5 that you want to buy is not part of the 2016 model year, make sure that the DRL works properly by letting the vehicle run at idle for 15-20 minutes. Keep an eye on the lights and use this time to listen for any abnormal noises coming from the engine bay. Worn Liftgate Supports
Often incorrectly referred to as shocks or struts, these gas-charged devices help lift the heavy liftgate and safely hold it in an open position. In time, on many vehicles that use them, they will wear out, so they won’t be able to support the weight of the liftgate.
It is another issue that you can easily check by opening and closing the liftgate several times. If it doesn’t stay in place when opened, it means that the supports need to be replaced. Fortunately, these aren’t expensive, and they are easy to replace. Windshield Stress Crack
The rear calipers feature a pair of metallic brake pad supporting clips fitted directly on the caliper brackets. In time, dirt and other similar deposits will make their way into the contact area between the bracket and the clips, pushing out the latter. In turn, they will push the pads out of their appropriate position. As a result, they will be unable to slide in and out correctly, causing uneven wear of both the pads and the rotors.
You can check if this issue occurs by closely examining the rotors and if you see any signs of uneven wear, keep in mind that the calipers will need to be taken apart, cleaned thoroughly, and new clips should be fitted. Furthermore, you’ll need to replace the pads and rotors, which will add up to a hefty repair bill. Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Locks up or Doesn’t Work At All
Owners have reported instances where it can lock up either partially or completely. In other cases, the parking brake stops working altogether.
Make sure to test it multiple times and pay attention to symptoms like the EPB dashboard light flickering, a feeling of drag when you accelerate from a standstill, or a burning smell coming out of the rear calipers.
The most likely culprit is the EPB module, but this issue can also occur because of a locked caliper. Either way, this is a potentially dangerous problem to have and if the module needs to be replaced, expect a repair bill that will exceed $1,000.
As you can see, there are no common issues with the powertrain, which goes to show that the first-generation Mazda CX-5 is a very reliable SUV. That said, make sure to check the maintenance records and always perform a pre-purchase inspection before sealing the deal.
