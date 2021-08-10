1965 Ford Mustang Barn Find Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

Artemis SLS Rocket “On the Path to the Pad” As Flight Software Meets Computer

There are plenty of 1965 Ford Mustangs that are waiting for a full restoration out there, but without a doubt, choosing the right one for your project isn’t as easy as it sounds. 13 photos



And while this 1965 Mustang doesn’t necessarily tick all the boxes in this regard, it’s still worth checking out by someone who is willing to give it the restoration treatment it deserves.



First and foremost, let’s start with the basics that anyone can figure out by simply checking out the photos. The car doesn’t come in its best shape, and eBay seller



So in theory, some bodywork is still required, so most likely, another repaint and getting rid of the rust should be on top of the priority list after buying the car. The body damage, however, isn’t necessarily surprising, as the car spent some 10 years locked in a barn, according to the seller.



The under the hood part, on the other hand, comes with mostly unclear specifics. While we do know it’s a 289 in there, very little has been said about it. The engine still runs, the owner claims, but on the other hand, we don’t know if it’s the original unit or if it ever received any fixes or has already been rebuilt.



The



