Stick Shift Nitrous Ford Mustang Drags Nitrous Turbo Toyota Supra, Gap Is Huge

We all know the story of the fifth-generation Supra and how it came to life as a platform sibling to BMW’s third-generation Z4 (G29) roadster. But it’s safe to say that history remains in the making, as owners are diligently trying to work their way up the performance ladder. On the other hand, just about everyone knows Ford Mustang’s Fox Body iteration. It’s sometimes mocked, sometimes loved as the quirky little thing, and sometimes transformed into a proper monster.The latter mostly occurs when a drag-strip aficionado is involved in the quest for all-time quarter-mile greatness. And people better not judge the smallish Fox Body by its tame appearance, because it can easily hide a lot of secrets. For example, the latest videos from the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube have to do with a couple of very white, very plain-looking Fox Body Mustangs.Although at first glance it may seem like they’re the same, the details paint a different reality. Notice the black trim pieces on the first example in the video embedded below, the lack thereof as far as the second one is concerned. And while the latter only does a couple of solo runs, we added it for the bigger picture. Or as evidence that high-performance Fox Body Mustangs are a natural occurrence these days, not an exception.Back to the white-on-black trim Fox Body Mustang , this one has a few races against different foes. Including old-school American coupes and even another Fox Body Mustang. Coincidence or not, it may or may not be the very Blue Oval seen later during the second video – as it’s also nitrous-equipped just like that one. But they’re of little consequence, as the planet-sized gap makes these races a little less entertaining.So, the main event occurs at the 3:30 mark when the stick shift white Fox Body Mustang takes on a black Toyota Supra. It’s the same one we’ve seen before as it went against modern Ford Mustangs, as well as an old Camaro and its respectable ZL1 successor. Only for this race, all the attention should be directed toward the Blue Oval representative, as the Fox Body finally teaches a gapping lesson that more work needs to be done before the Supra turns into a Hall of Famer.